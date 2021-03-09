Unlawful ramming: Police pull over driver, uncover concealed sheep

A resident of Umm al-Fahm, pulled over by police on Tuesday for speaking on his phone while driving, was found to also lack a valid driving license. Then the officers noticed hay was strewn in the back seat.
The officers, who were writing the man a ticket for driving despite his license being revoked and operating a car which did not meet the technical safety requirements, saw a sheep being kept in the trunk in "difficult conditions."
The man was taken to the police station in the Arab-Israeli city and fined NIS 1,000 for using his mobile phone while driving. The sheep was confiscated by the Agriculture Ministry Investigations and Enforcement Unit, which oversees the transport of agriculture produce from Gaza and the West Bank into Israel.
