The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US will encourage more countries to join Abraham Accords - UN ambassador

Prime MInister Naftali Bennett thanked US Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield for presenting "fairness and reason in an institution that we both can say objectively is biased against Israel."

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 21:22
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, November 15, 2021. (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, November 15, 2021.
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
The US would like more countries to establish diplomatic ties with Israel, following the Abraham Accords, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during her first-ever visit to Israel on Monday.
Following a meeting with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Thomas-Greenfield tweeted: “Encouraged to hear about the tangible progress of the Abraham Accords during my meeting with [Lapid]. The United States will continue to encourage countries in the region to normalize relations and expand cooperation with Israel, including at the UN.”
Thomas-Greenfield is “a true friend who fights shoulder-to-shoulder with us in one of the more complex areas in the international community,” Lapid said. “Our friendship is based not only on mutual interests but on shared values and a shared worldview.”
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the ambassador that "there is a significant difference between the reality in Israel and what is heard about us in the corridors of the UN."
He thanked her for presenting "fairness and reason in an institution that we both can say objectively is biased against Israel."
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, November 15, 2021. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, November 15, 2021. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Bennett said Thomas-Greenfield can see Israel's "vibrant democracy" while in Israel and expressed hope that she will get a better idea of the challenges it faces, including Iran-backed terror organizations.
Earlier, Thomas-Greenfield met with President Isaac Herzog and said that the US “looks forward to working with him on the many issues that unite us.”
Herzog and Thomas-Greenfield discussed strategic affairs, and the president thanked her for standing with Israel at the UN. 
Thomas-Greenfield met with Transportation Minister and Labor leader Merav Michaeli, as well, tweeting afterward that, “like [US President Joe Biden, Michaeli] knows infrastructure is a national security issue. And I applaud her work to advance gender equality in all areas of society.”
Thomas-Greenfield also visited Yad Vashem and said she was “deeply moved” by the experience.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, November 15, 2021. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO) Israeli President Isaac Herzog with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, November 15, 2021. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)
“Thank you to all those involved in creating this institution devoted to Holocaust remembrance and education and to combating Holocaust denial and distortion,” she tweeted.
The ambassador’s visit was the first by a member of US President Joe Biden’s cabinet to the new government in Jerusalem.
Thomas-Greenfield was accompanied by the Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan on the trip.
On Tuesday, she is expected to take a security-focused tour to the Gaza and Lebanon borders, led by IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Herzy Halevy.
The ambassador will also visit Ramallah and Amman on her visit to the region.


Tags Naftali Bennett United Nations Yad Vashem isaac herzog Joe Biden Merav Michaeli US ambassador Biden administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA doesn't need more funding, it needs to be shut down - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by