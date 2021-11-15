US will encourage more countries to join Abraham Accords - UN ambassador

The US would like more countries to establish diplomatic ties with Israel, following the Abraham Accords, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during her first-ever visit to Israel on Monday.

Following a meeting with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Thomas-Greenfield tweeted: “Encouraged to hear about the tangible progress of the Abraham Accords during my meeting with [Lapid]. The United States will continue to encourage countries in the region to normalize relations and expand cooperation with Israel, including at the UN.”



I was happy to host @USAmbUN today. She’s a true friend who fights shoulder-to-shoulder with us in one of the more complex arenas in the international community. Our friendship is based not only on mutual interests, but on shared values and a shared worldview. ©️אסי אפרתי לע״מ pic.twitter.com/3dEZFn5Xlq November 15, 2021

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Thomas-Greenfield is “a true friend who fights shoulder-to-shoulder with us in one of the more complex areas in the international community,” Lapid said. “Our friendship is based not only on mutual interests but on shared values and a shared worldview.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the ambassador that "there is a significant difference between the reality in Israel and what is heard about us in the corridors of the UN."

He thanked her for presenting "fairness and reason in an institution that we both can say objectively is biased against Israel."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, November 15, 2021. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Bennett said Thomas-Greenfield can see Israel's "vibrant democracy" while in Israel and expressed hope that she will get a better idea of the challenges it faces, including Iran-backed terror organizations.

Earlier, Thomas-Greenfield met with President Isaac Herzog and said that the US “looks forward to working with him on the many issues that unite us.”

Herzog and Thomas-Greenfield discussed strategic affairs, and the president thanked her for standing with Israel at the UN.

Thomas-Greenfield met with Transportation Minister and Labor leader Merav Michaeli, as well, tweeting afterward that, “like [US President Joe Biden, Michaeli] knows infrastructure is a national security issue. And I applaud her work to advance gender equality in all areas of society.”



Pleased to meet Israel's Minister of Transportation and Labor Party Chairwoman @MeravMichaeli . Like @POTUS , she knows infrastructure is a national security issue. And I applaud her work to advance gender equality in all areas of society. pic.twitter.com/o8DQjOgUCd November 15, 2021

Thomas-Greenfield also visited Yad Vashem and said she was “deeply moved” by the experience.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, November 15, 2021. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

“Thank you to all those involved in creating this institution devoted to Holocaust remembrance and education and to combating Holocaust denial and distortion,” she tweeted.



I was deeply moved by my first visit to @YadVashem . Thank you to all those involved in creating this institution devoted to Holocaust remembrance and education and to combating Holocaust denial and distortion. pic.twitter.com/hkWnlz2cqm November 15, 2021

The ambassador’s visit was the first by a member of US President Joe Biden’s cabinet to the new government in Jerusalem.

Thomas-Greenfield was accompanied by the Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan on the trip.

On Tuesday, she is expected to take a security-focused tour to the Gaza and Lebanon borders, led by IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Herzy Halevy.

The ambassador will also visit Ramallah and Amman on her visit to the region.