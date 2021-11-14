The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US Ambassador to UN to arrive in Israel tomorrow

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield is set to meet with key Israeli figures, visit Yad Vashem and take a tour of the Gaza and Lebanon borders.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2021 17:05

Updated: NOVEMBER 14, 2021 17:06
US AMBASSADOR to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield holds a news conference at UN headquarters in New York last week. (photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield is set to arrive in Israel on Monday, making her the first member of US President Joe Biden’s cabinet to visit the new government in Jerusalem.
Thomas-Greenfield is expected to meet with President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, with whom she shares a focus on female empowerment.
She will be accompanied by the Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan on the trip, which is also set to include a visit to Yad Vashem, as well as a security-focused tour to the Gaza and Lebanon borders, led by IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Herzy Halevy.
Thomas-Greenfield said in a briefing on Friday that visiting Israel has been one of her top priorities.
"The Biden administration is committed to defending Israel from one-sided and biased resolutions that consume too much time in UN bodies, and I have been proud to stand up for Israel at the Security Council," the ambassador said.
Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and United Nations Gilad Erdan and US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield (credit: ISRAEL AT THE UN)Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and United Nations Gilad Erdan and US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield (credit: ISRAEL AT THE UN)
The statement came days after the US voted against most items in a package of resolutions against Israel, but abstained on one relating to supporting UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and their descendants, which included support for what their supporters call the "right of return."
She said the US is "working diligently with the Israelis and with the Palestinian Authority, other regional partners, and the UN to increase humanitarian and reconstruction assistance in a way that addresses Israel’s legitimate security concerns," and provided over $218 million to UNRWA in 2021 to that end.
Thomas-Greenfield said she also hopes to discuss a positive agenda at the UN, including making the Abraham Accords felt, as well as aiming for full participation by Israel in the UN system.
However, when asked whether the US will encourage Israel to rejoin UNESCO, which both countries left in the previous administration due to its politicization against Israel, Thomas did not have an answer. The Biden administration has said it would rejoin the UN's education and culture organization.
She did, however, "note that since the US withdrawal from UNESCO, we have seen that many of our adversaries have really exploited the vacuum we left to advance their own authoritarian agenda in the organization. And we don’t believe that’s in US or Israel’s interest."
In relation to Iran, which is expected to return to indirect talks with the US later this month to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal, Thomas-Greenfield said that Iran's "nuclear activities beyond the JCPOA's limits...only isolate Iran internationally and will not provide Iran any negotiating leverage."
Thomas-Greenfield also said visiting Yad Vashem is important to her, as part of her work to "combat anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred across the globe and as we consistently raise our voices to say never again."
Asked about the Biden administration's aim to reopen the US consulate serving the Palestinians in Jerusalem, she had no comment.
The ambassador will also visit Ramallah and Amman on her trip to the region.


