The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Vaccinated tourists visiting Israel are exempt from isolation - Health Ministry

Both Israeli and foreign citizens vaccinated abroad could be exempt from isolation when they enter Israel.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 14:56
ourists walk at the Ben Gurion International Airport after entering Israel by plane, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/ REURERS)
ourists walk at the Ben Gurion International Airport after entering Israel by plane, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/ REURERS)
Individuals vaccinated abroad – whether Israeli or foreign citizens – can be released from isolation when they enter the country, provided that they meet the criteria set by the Health Ministry and they undergo a serological test in Israel, Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said Tuesday.
A WOMAN receives a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, last week. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) A WOMAN receives a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, last week. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“Indeed, they can be released by telephone, under the same conditions of anyone who is vaccinated with a third shot or two vaccines administered not more than half a year earlier, provided that they do a serological test,” Ash told the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee, responding to a question by MK Uri Maklev. “Anyone who does a serological examination can be discharged already today.”
Ash appeared to be referring to the ministry’s hotline (*5400).
Since the ministry published the new guidelines about isolation for travelers entering Israel – which came into effect on September 3 -  the status of individuals vaccinated abroad has remained unclear.
According to the guidelines, incoming passengers who are a week after receiving a third shot, or have been vaccinated or recovered within the previous six months, or have recovered and also received one shot, can be exempt from quarantine.
Israeli borders have been mostly closed to foreigners since the beginning of the pandemic. However, both Israelis living abroad and certain categories of foreign nationals – including vaccinated first-degree relatives of Israelis – have been able to apply for and receive permission to enter the country. 
At the moment, Israel does not recognize any foreign vaccination or recovery documentation.
Non-citizens who want to enter the country have to present their certificates in order to receive the permission required to enter, but once in Israel, if they want to be considered immunized, they need to undergo a private serological test to prove the presence of antibodies.
Once they do, they also receive an Israeli recovery certificate based on the serology test performed in Israel and not elsewhere.
The ministry’s first statement about the new quarantine policy did not contain anything to suggest that the exemption from isolation would not apply to individuals holding such certificates based on serology results.
Subsequent versions, however, required recovery certificates to be based on a PCR test performed in Israel.
On September 6, right before the beginning of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, Dov Lipman, a rabbi and activist who recently established the NGO Yad L’Olim to help new immigrants navigate Israeli bureaucracy – first and foremost to help them receive permission for their families to visit the country – announced that the Health Ministry had changed its policy again, allowing people vaccinated or recovered abroad within the previous six months to also be exempt from isolation based on a serological test.
However, no change in policy was officially announced and a ministry spokesperson denied any change in the policy, adding that the ministry was still working on the issue, specifically to solve the problem of proving the date of the latest vaccination/recovery, which the serological test cannot show.
On September 9, Ash reaffirmed that those who are vaccinated or recovered abroad at the moment need to isolate, but vowed to find a solution quickly.
“Because we used serological tests, we do not have information on the date of the vaccination,” he said. “We know we have to get organized fast to give a response to this problem. We are working on setting up a special call center to release those vaccinated abroad from quarantine.”
He did not specify when the center was going to be set up or how the process was going to work.
In the past, people had to upload the serological test results in a dedicated form on the Health Ministry’s website, and then wait for an official email authorizing them to leave quarantine.
Health Ministry Dir.-Gen. Prof. Nachman Ash visits COVID department, Ziv hospital, Tzfat. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)Health Ministry Dir.-Gen. Prof. Nachman Ash visits COVID department, Ziv hospital, Tzfat. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
According to what Ash told the committee on Tuesday, to be released from quarantine, people need to call the hotline – presumably in addition to sending the documents proving that they meet the criteria and that the serological test was positive and confirmed the presence of antibodies against the coronavirus in the blood.
As in the case of all incoming passengers, also individuals vaccinated or recovered abroad need to undergo a PCR test before boarding their flight and once they arrive at Ben Gurion Airport. They then need to wait until receiving the negative result before leaving quarantine. 
Currently, the same airport facility offers also rapid serological tests with results in about twenty minutes.
This is a developing story.


Tags travel Vaccinations Coronavirus Nachman Ash
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

US pressure on Palestinian Jerusalem consulate is a step back - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

How murderers become ‘political prisoners’ - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is Israel a ‘partatch’ state?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by