Individuals vaccinated abroad – whether Israeli or foreign citizens – can be released from isolation when they enter the country , provided that they meet the criteria set by the Health Ministry and they undergo a serological test in Israel, Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said Tuesday.

“Indeed, they can be released by telephone, under the same conditions of anyone who is vaccinated with a third shot or two vaccines administered not more than half a year earlier, provided that they do a serological test,” Ash told the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee, responding to a question by MK Uri Maklev. “Anyone who does a serological examination can be discharged already today.”

Ash appeared to be referring to the ministry’s hotline (*5400).

Since the ministry published the new guidelines about isolation for travelers entering Israel – which came into effect on September 3 - the status of individuals vaccinated abroad has remained unclear.

According to the guidelines, incoming passengers who are a week after receiving a third shot, or have been vaccinated or recovered within the previous six months, or have recovered and also received one shot, can be exempt from quarantine.

Israeli borders have been mostly closed to foreigners since the beginning of the pandemic. However, both Israelis living abroad and certain categories of foreign nationals – including vaccinated first-degree relatives of Israelis – have been able to apply for and receive permission to enter the country.

Non-citizens who want to enter the country have to present their certificates in order to receive the permission required to enter, but once in Israel, if they want to be considered immunized, they need to undergo a private serological test to prove the presence of antibodies. At the moment, Israel does not recognize any foreign vaccination or recovery documentation.

Once they do, they also receive an Israeli recovery certificate based on the serology test performed in Israel and not elsewhere.

The ministry’s first statement about the new quarantine policy did not contain anything to suggest that the exemption from isolation would not apply to individuals holding such certificates based on serology results.

Subsequent versions, however, required recovery certificates to be based on a PCR test performed in Israel.

On September 6, right before the beginning of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, Dov Lipman, a rabbi and activist who recently established the NGO Yad L’Olim to help new immigrants navigate Israeli bureaucracy – first and foremost to help them receive permission for their families to visit the country – announced that the Health Ministry had changed its policy again, allowing people vaccinated or recovered abroad within the previous six months to also be exempt from isolation based on a serological test.

However, no change in policy was officially announced and a ministry spokesperson denied any change in the policy, adding that the ministry was still working on the issue, specifically to solve the problem of proving the date of the latest vaccination/recovery, which the serological test cannot show.

On September 9, Ash reaffirmed that those who are vaccinated or recovered abroad at the moment need to isolate, but vowed to find a solution quickly.

“Because we used serological tests, we do not have information on the date of the vaccination,” he said. “We know we have to get organized fast to give a response to this problem. We are working on setting up a special call center to release those vaccinated abroad from quarantine.”

He did not specify when the center was going to be set up or how the process was going to work.

In the past, people had to upload the serological test results in a dedicated form on the Health Ministry’s website, and then wait for an official email authorizing them to leave quarantine.

According to what Ash told the committee on Tuesday, to be released from quarantine, people need to call the hotline – presumably in addition to sending the documents proving that they meet the criteria and that the serological test was positive and confirmed the presence of antibodies against the coronavirus in the blood.

As in the case of all incoming passengers, also individuals vaccinated or recovered abroad need to undergo a PCR test before boarding their flight and once they arrive at Ben Gurion Airport. They then need to wait until receiving the negative result before leaving quarantine.

Currently, the same airport facility offers also rapid serological tests with results in about twenty minutes.

This is a developing story.