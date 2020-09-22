Vietnam to give Israel 100,000 coronavirus face masks

The masks, which were produced by a local company called PSD, will be delivered to ZAKA volunteers in Israel.

Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eschar attended the ceremony and said that the gesture symbolizes the friendship between the two peoples.

Eschar thanked his Vietnamese people and the company, adding that "a friend in need is a friend indeed," perhaps alluding to the aggressive spread of the coronavirus in Israel.

The ambassador then granted his counterparts with a certificate on behalf of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Vietnam recently reported that it has managed to take control over the second wave of the virus, and that for over 20 days not a single new case has been detected.