Volunteers evacuated after inhaling toxic tar fumes while cleaning beaches



As the stormy weather across Israel begins to clear, the massive environmental damage which it caused begins to clear up as well, as hundreds of volunteers came out to clear the large lumps of tar which floated onto the country's shores during the storm.

While the source of the tar is still unknown , the texture indicates that it likely came as a result of an oil or gas spill from a vessel which passed by Israel's shores.

Oil samples are currently being tested from a number of suspected vessels in order to ascertain the source of the spill.

N12 reported on Saturday that multiple volunteers were evacuated after accidentally inhaling toxic fumes from the tar while trying to clean the beaches.

The Nature and Parks Authority has requested that people not attempt to clean beaches independently, and instead urged potential volunteers to join them and their local municipalities in the cleanup efforts and receive proper waste-disposal training.

"Cleaning requires the use of appropriate protective equipment in order to maintain health and orderly evacuation to a suitable site," the authority said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the Environmental Protection Ministry, a flight which scanned the shores on Saturday morning revealed that around 160 kilometers of Israel's coastline had been damaged by the tar, from the southern beach of Ashkelon to the northern cliffs of Rosh Hanikra.

In addition, the flight also found several large polluted areas in the sea itself, up to 500 meters away from the shore, all of which are moving towards beaches in the Haifa Bay area.

In response, the EPM has called for all beaches in the Haifa Bay area to close until further notice.

The Herzliya Municipality declared a state of "ecological emergency" following the polluted beaches, saying they need dozens of working hands and equipment to clear away the tar, which they fear could contaminate nearby groundwater supplies.

According to the EPM, the cleanup effort could last weeks, and cost tens of millions of NIS. "We have approved the transfer of emergency budgets to local authorities for the benefit of handling the incident, and we will soon advance the issue so that you receive the funds needed for the mission," Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said on Friday in a situation assessment she held with municipal leaders.

However, one need not just look at hypothetical future damage which could be done to the water supply, as the damage to wildlife has already begun to show its effects.