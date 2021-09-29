The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Wall collapses in school in Karkur; none injured thanks to holiday

"This was a serious case of neglect," a parent to two students of the school told N12. "We are scared to send them to school tomorrow."

By HADAS LABRISCH  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 16:56
A school classroom is seen empty in Jerusalem's Beit Hakerem. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A school classroom is seen empty in Jerusalem's Beit Hakerem.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A supporting wall in a classroom of an elementary school in Karkur near Pardess Hanna collapsed on Tuesday during renovation on the building, N12 reported on Wednesday.
Miraculously, no one was injured in the accident, as school was out for the Sukkot holiday. Students are expected to return to school on Thursday.
"This was a serious case of neglect," a parent to two students of the school told N12. "We are scared to send them to school tomorrow. The buildings are old and no longer worthy."
Two weeks ago, a building collapsed in Holon. Luckily, the residents were evacuated a day earlier following reports of an explosion and visible cracks in the building.
Since the collapse, several buildings have been inspected and residents were evacuated from buildings in multiple cities around the country, including Hadera and Haifa. A building was similarly evacuated on Sunday in Tel Aviv
Collapsed building in Holon (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE) Collapsed building in Holon (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
In a discussion on the Homefront readiness for emergencies in 2020, the Contractors Union claimed that one million apartments and thousands of public buildings could collapse in case of a strong earthquake, according to a report by Globes.
"This is a serious incident," said the Regional Council of Pardess Hanna-Karkur in a statement. "An order was issued to fence off the building with the affected classroom in order or prevent entry [into it] until all the safety examinations are completed."
"We will not rest until the incident and its circumstances are investigated and until we confirm that the building meets all the necessary safety requirements," added Hagar Perry Yagur, the head of the regional council. 


Tags construction buildings safety Building collapse collapse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

What challenges will Germany's next leader face?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
2

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
4

Israeli mask 99.95% protective against Delta variant, European lab says

Sonovia's SonoMask is 99.95% effective in protecting agains the Delta coronavirus strain
5

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by