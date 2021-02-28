The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Was the attack on the Israeli cargo ship successful?

Some link this incident to the unsuccessful attempts by Iran and its proxies to avenge the death of senior Iranian figures, such as top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

By UDI SHAHAM  
FEBRUARY 28, 2021 20:22
A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020 (photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
(photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
At a quick glance, the attack on the Israeli-owned cargo ship near Oman doesn’t look like a major Iranian success.
According to reports, the ship – owned by Israeli businessman Rami Ungar and carrying automobiles from Saudi Arabia to Singapore – was hit in its bow by a missile or underwater mine causing damage, but not severe. The attackers did not manage to sink it, and none of the crew members on deck was injured.
Some link this incident to the unsuccessful attempts by Iran and its proxies to avenge the death of senior Iranian figures, such as top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was gunned down in November outside of Tehran. Iran, which blamed Israel for the assassination, is suspected of being behind an explosion near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi last month in which no one was injured.
Experts deem Iran’s ability to operate outside its borders as limited, and on the decline. An example was its response to the assassination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani last year. Nothing major happened outside of Iran except for a rocket attack against the US Embassy in Iraq, but also there, no major success was evident.
However, some see last Thursday’s sea offensive as an attack that was exact and precise.
Despite the cargo vessel departing from a country that Israelis can’t even enter, and that no major damage was caused, former defense officials say the Iranians knew exactly what they are doing, as well as what they were trying to achieve.
“This is a clear Iranian signal,” said a former senior defense official experienced in combating Iran as well as its at-sea capabilities.
“The Iranians knew exactly who they are hitting, and if they wanted to sink the ship they could have done that,” he said. The method would have been by aiming the explosion at the rear of the ship, where the engines are located.
The ship was hit not far from the Iranian coastline, near the Gulf of Oman, which is traversed daily by hundreds of ships and through which 85% of the world’s oil travels.
Experts said that it was possible that the ship was hit by an anti-tank missile, launched from a nearby boat sailing not far from the ship.
The source added that Iranians understand the consequences of drowning a commercial ship. The idea of sailing freely across the globe for commercial purposes is highly valued among Western countries, and Iran knows that such a move would not come without a price.
“The Iranians understand the delicacy of the matter,” he said. “What they carried out was a clever tactical attack that they could do without getting into trouble, and without strategic consequences.”
But what were they trying to signal? For now, there are more questions than answers.
The attack came after weeks of heightened tension between Israel and Iran, particularly in the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf. In late December and January, there were media reports that an Israeli submarine had been spotted crossing the Suez Canal.
In another report from early January, the IDF was said to have deployed Iron Dome batteries near Eilat, to prepare for a possible Iranian attack on the southern city. 
Will Israel respond to Thursday’s attack, and if so, how? 
That is also unclear. On the one hand, no one was hurt, the ship was flying a Bahamas flag, and even though it was owned by an Israeli businessman, it really had nothing to do with Israel.
On the other hand, if Iran knew what it was targeting as Israeli defense officials have hinted, a response will likely be necessary. If the attack goes unanswered, Iran will learn a dangerous lesson: that it can get away with attacking Israeli-owned vessels without paying a price.
With a response or without, Iran is escalating the existing naval shadow war with Israel. 


Tags Israel Iran Attack Gulf
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Equality must be upheld by the Israeli court - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nadav Tamir

The harmful effect of despair on Israel’s Left - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
David Wolpe

Parashat Tetzaveh: Character, clothing and masks

 By DAVID WOLPE
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein.

Purim: A four-point plan for embracing uncertainty - comment

 By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
3

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
5

Coronavirus: 11 test positive on New York rescue flight to Israel

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by