Western Wall Foundation to reopen Chain of Generations Center

The Western Wall Foundation will be reopening its Chain of Generations Center following a two-year hiatus for major renovations in addition to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that shuttered its doors to the public.The center will open officially on May 9 of this year, in correspondence with Jerusalem Day. It has been renovated to include new content using state-of-the-art technology in newly designed facility in the hopes of giving visitors a memorable experience, the Foundation said.Visitors can take a "journey" through the center's four main spaces: Faith, Values, Hope, and Tradition, and educate themselves on what preserved Jews as a people for over 4,000 years.The journey is narrated by Israeli singer and composer Eviatar Banai, and performances written by Israeli musician Assaf Amdursky."The visit begins with faith: Visitors meet Abraham, the father of the Jewish nation, who established his faith in one God and handed it down to his children; the Children of Israel passed down values when they became a nation in the Land of Israel," the Foundation said in a statement. "Next is the Hall of Destruction, in which the visitor encounters hope. "And finally, in the Hall of Yearning – there is tradition; the Jewish people survived the Holocaust with faith, values, hope and tradition, to experience a rebirth."
It added that: "We are proud of the newly-designed Chain of Generations Center and invite the public to embark on a unique journey through the generations of Jewish history; to experience the excitement that passes from family to family, from generation to generation, at the Judaism's most significant site, of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation. "The Foundation invested significant resources to create quality content that connects all visitors, regardless of where they are from, to the heritage of the Western Wall and the Jewish nation's Chain of Generations."