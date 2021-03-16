The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Western Wall notes cleaned out ahead of Passover

The notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall are cleared out twice a year: before Passover and before Rosh Hashana.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 16, 2021 12:51
Notes in the Western Wall are cleared before Passover, 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Notes in the Western Wall are cleared before Passover, 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The notes placed in the Western Wall in the last six months were cleaned out on Tuesday ahead of the Passover holiday which will begin next weekend on the evening of March 27.
The notes will be transferred to the Mount of Olives where they will be buried with religious texts that need to be buried as well.
The notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall are cleared out twice a year: before Passover and before Rosh Hashana.
"This year, more than any year in the past, we received tens or hundreds of thousands of notes that came from all over the world, that came from both Jews and non-Jews who could not get here, the Western Wall, because of the coronavirus," said Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites of Israel.
"In prayer that this plague will end and the plaza of the Western Wall will be as in the past, full of worshippers, people that come here to wail or to pray at the site of the gates of heaven. A happy and kosher Passover."


