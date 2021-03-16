Western Wall notes cleaned out ahead of Passover

The notes will be transferred to the Mount of Olives where they will be buried with religious texts that need to be buried as well.

The notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall are cleared out twice a year: before Passover and before Rosh Hashana.

"In prayer that this plague will end and the plaza of the Western Wall will be as in the past, full of worshippers, people that come here to wail or to pray at the site of the gates of heaven. A happy and kosher Passover." "This year, more than any year in the past, we received tens or hundreds of thousands of notes that came from all over the world, that came from both Jews and non-Jews who could not get here, the Western Wall , because of the coronavirus," said Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites of Israel."In prayer that this plague will end and the plaza of the Western Wall will be as in the past, full of worshippers, people that come here to wail or to pray at the site of the gates of heaven. A happy and kosher Passover."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}