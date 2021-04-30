What is Toldot Aharon hassidic sect, whose members were killed at Meron?



It is perhaps the most insular, well-organized and cohesive of the groups that make up Israel’s haredi community and any type of intervention in its domestic affairs is tantamount to a total usurping of the community's belief system.



The hassidic sect was established in Jerusalem by The hassidic sect was established in Jerusalem by Rabbi Aharon Roth in 1928 and has developed extensive social and cultural barriers to protect it from the bustling secularism of Jaffa Road and Rehov Ben-Yehuda, located less than a kilometer away.



Roth, who died in 1947, started the tradition, which continues to this day, that every male member of the sect signs a contract obligating him and his family to abide by the strict dictates of Toldot Aharon.



Clothing, customs, even how the hassidim spend their spare time, is carefully regulated. Cohesion is as tight as super glue. In contrast, the outside world - especially anything affiliated with Zionism - is described as dark and evil. Shlomo Guzmen-Carmeli of Bar-Ilan University's Department of Sociology and Anthropology, who is an expert on the Toldot Aharon Hassidim and is the source for the information here about them, explained in 2009 that the hassidim do not view themselves as individuals. "Members of Toldot Aharon do not see themselves first and foremost as individuals. Rather, they see themselves as one organic entity," said Guzmen-Carmeli. "No one would ever think of involving outsiders in internal issues of the community, let alone representatives of the Zionist entity, which is perceived as an apostate body inimical to the sect's belief system."

