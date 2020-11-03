The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
What were the most popular baby names in Israel in 2019?

David, Tamar, Mohammed and Maryam were the most popular names.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 3, 2020 15:03
Baby Boom: Shaare Zedek sees five pairs of twins born on same day.
David, Tamar, Mohammed and Maryam were the most popular names given to babies in Israel in 2019, according to new data released by the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.
Mohammed was the most popular name given in Israel in general and among Muslim Israelis specifically, with 2,598 baby boys bearing the name – although this year marked yet another drop in the number of boys bearing the name.
Maryam was the favorite among Muslim girls with 541 baby girls getting the name.
David was the most popular name for Jewish boys in Israel in 2019 for the second year in a row with 1,488 baby boys bearing the name, followed by Ariel with 1,341 boys.
Among Jewish girls, the favorite was Tamar for the fourth year in a row with 1,233 baby girls bearing the name, followed by Maya with 1,208.
Among Christian Israelis, the top five names for boys were Charbel, Elias, Joud, Majed and Josef. The top five names for girls were Marya, Mila Tia, Lin and Jouri.
Among Druze Israelis, the most popular names for boys were Adam, Ian, Joud, Sulaiman and Amir. Among girls, the most popular names were Jouri, Lin and Mila.
Names given to both boys and girls included Ariel, Omer, Noam, Ori, Elya and Hallel among Jewish Israelis and Nur, Joud and Malik among Muslim Israelis.
The names Yosef, Adam and Amir were shared by both Jewish and Druze babies and Lian, Alin and Mor were shared by Jewish, Muslim and Druze babies.
The name Moshe was most common among the lowest socioeconomic sector, while the name David was common in sectors two through four. The name Lavi was most common among sectors five through eight and Eitan was most common among the ninth sector.
The name Sarah was most common among socioeconomic sectors one and two, while Noar was most common among the third sector, Adelle was most common in sectors four and five and Maya was most common in six through nine.


