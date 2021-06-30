The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
'WhatsApp reform' to require customer service via chat for telcoms

The purpose of the move is to improve the quality of customer service provided by the companies under the Communications Ministry's control.

By ZEV STUB  
JUNE 30, 2021 11:36
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration (photo credit: REUTERS)
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel's communications companies will soon be required to take customer inquiries via digital chat services like WhatsApp, SMS, website chat, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel announced the new ruling Wednesday morning, following a hearing in the ministry last month.
The purpose of the move is to improve the quality of customer service provided by the companies under the Communications Ministry's control, which includes Bezeq and Internet and cellular operators. Customers find these channels easier to use, and during the past three years, such requests have increased threefold while phone calls for support have declined 21%, the ministry said.
At the same time, the ministry will allow telecommunications companies to reduce call centers' operating obligation to 45 hours per week, in order to streamline the call centers and encourage competition for quality customer service to the consumer.
Call centers for inquiries regarding malfunction, overseas roaming services, and theft or loss of equipment will continue to operate without change, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The companies' obligation to comply with the provisions regarding the response times set forth in their license will continue to apply, the ministry clarified.
The ministry has not yet decided how to ensure optimal service for subscribers aged 65 and over who are uncomfortable with chat, and will make a final decision about that soon, it said.  
"With the WhatsApp reform, we continue to promote an innovative consumer world, with more text messages and public inquiries, and less online waiting times," Handel said. "The reform will allow companies to invest in new channels of service centers. We will continue to work for quality service for citizens in the communications and cellular market in Israel. "


