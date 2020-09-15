Which Arab country do Israelis want to visit the most?

Some 23% of respondents said that they want to visit the UAE, while 7% said they want to visit Lebanon and 4% said they want to visit Saudi Arabia. Some 6% said they wanted to visit Egypt and 3% said they wanted to visit Jordan, both of which Israel has diplomatic relations with, while 42% of respondents said that they were not interested in visiting an Arab country.

As Israel signs the normalization deal with the UAE on Tuesday, economy is the field that Israelis feel the country should focus most (44%) when it comes to the agreement, followed by security (24%), diplomacy (16%) and civilian (5%) issues.

"In order to achieve a warm peace with the Emirates one must develop connections through the worlds of music, art, language, sports, education and research," said Dr. Moran Zaga from the Mitvim Institute. "If the political openness that the countries express towards each other is also answered by social openness on the part of their diverse populations, this will be a new line for Jewish-Arab relations in the region."

"The agreement with the Emirates re-creates an Israeli discourse on peace, hope and regional cooperation," said Dr. Nimrod Goren of the Mitvim Institute. "It also alleviates security concerns about a hostile environment, and may therefore increase a willingness to make policy compromises. This - as well as the strengthening ties with countries in the region - need to be leveraged to make progress towards peace with the Palestinians."

