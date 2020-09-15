Trump: Five or six Arab countries to follow UAE, Bahrain - Watch Live

WASHINGTON DC - US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met ahead of the signing of historic normalization agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

“There will be about five different countries” that Israel will have peace with “very far down the road,” the president said, adding that the Jewish state made peace with two Arab countries in 72 years and an additional two in two months.



The two Gulf States become the third and fourth countries in the Middle East to recognize Israel and establish formal diplomatic relations with the Jewish State since Egypt did so in 1979 and Jordan in 1994, drastically re-drawing the political map in the region.Palestinian leaders have reacted furiously to the deals, which were done before a resolution could be found in their dispute with Israel. But Trump, who will be hosting the signing ceremony, and whose administration brokered the agreements between the parties, predicted that the Palestinians would eventually join in normalizing relations with Israel, or else will be "left out in the cold."

“The Palestinians will absolutely be a member at the right time,” Trump said on Tuesday. The president shoved off a question regarding annexation, saying that “we are not talking about that right now, it is working out well.” He continued, “They’re tired of fighting” and that he thinks what Israel gets out of the deal is “peace.” On the sale of F-35 warplanes, Trump simply said that "we'll work that out. It's going to be an easy thing."