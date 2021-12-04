The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Who are the three women fighting for social justice in Israel?

The Sammy Michael Award for Equality and Social Justice was awarded to three women last week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2021 08:59
Professor Nihaya Daoud who was awarded the Sammy Michael Award for Equality and Social Justice (photo credit: Courtesy)
Professor Nihaya Daoud who was awarded the Sammy Michael Award for Equality and Social Justice
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Sammy Michael Association announced three women as the winners of the Sammy Michael Award for Equality and Social Justice last week.
The award is given annually by the Sammy Michael Association, the Ksharim Institute, Herzog Institute and Ben Gurion University's Authors House. It was inspired by the work of Sammy Michael which encouraged pluralism, tolerance and solidarity in Israeli society.
The first winner of this year's award is Hannah Kim, a journalist who fights against social injustices. Kim has been fighting for social justice for more than four decades, and she uses her journalistic voice to hold rule of law, economy and society accountable. In her articles, Kim has revealed corruption and abuses of power in leaderships.
Ricki Cohen Benlulu who won the Sammy Michael Award for Equality and Social Justice. (credit: Carmen Elmakayes) Ricki Cohen Benlulu who won the Sammy Michael Award for Equality and Social Justice. (credit: Carmen Elmakayes)
Aside from her work as a journalist, Kim leads various campaigns online and offline to fight for equality and solidarity as well as founding many social initiatives.
The second winner of the award is Prof. Nihaya Daoud, a researcher at Ben Gurion University who specializes in social epidemiology. Daoud fights against the inequality in the health system and works to reduce the social gaps in the Negev as well as Israeli as a whole.
Hannah Kim who won the Sammy Michael Award for Equality and Social Justice. (credit: Sylvie Refael) Hannah Kim who won the Sammy Michael Award for Equality and Social Justice. (credit: Sylvie Refael)
The last woman who won the award is Ricki Cohen Benlulu, a leading activist in the battle for public housing in Israel. In her work, Cohen Benlulu fights to give a voice to the homeless, disabled people and women who are victims of violence who need help finding somewhere to live. 


Tags award Social activism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The rabbinate must be reformed to be more welcoming - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel’s leaders are playing politics with Omicron - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Beauty and the BDS beast

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Israel must work with the White House, but prepared to say 'no' - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Health minister’s woke agenda isn’t about the pandemic - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Mars Curiosity rover captures rare and stunning panorama

Mars screenshot from Celestia 3D astronomy program.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by