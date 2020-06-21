The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Who is pushing for a fourth election? - analysis

Netanyahu’s associates read weekend columns about the prime minister preparing an election next June and did not know whether to laugh or cry.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 21, 2020 21:35
Defense Minister Benny Gantz [L] and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [R] wearing masks in the Knesset (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz [L] and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [R] wearing masks in the Knesset
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz have had plenty of disagreements since their government was sworn-in five weeks ago.
They have disagreed on annexation, priorities in the Knesset and whether to pass a two-year budget.
But on one thing, they totally agree: They think the media is out to get them and bring their government down.
Netanyahu’s associates read weekend columns about the prime minister preparing an election next June and did not know whether to laugh or cry.
Using the March 31 deadline to pass the state budget as an excuse for elections would make sense for Netanyahu, if his Likud continues getting the 41 seats in the polls that a Jerusalem Post survey predicted last week.
But sources close to Netanyahu said he knows there is only so much the public can stomach, making a fourth election in just over two years very unlikely.
“The reports of him going around threatening elections are totally absurd,” a source close to Netanyahu said. “It is only the media that is pushing that.”
Both Netanyahu and Gantz attended a meeting with Bank of Israel governor Amir Yaron last week in which Yaron and Finance Ministry professionals all agreed on passing two one-year budgets for 2020 and 2021.
“In times of prosperity, passing a two-year budget makes sense,” a source close to Netanyahu said. “But even Netanyahu critics agree that it makes no sense to push a two-year budget during a crisis when we don’t know what will happen in a few weeks.”
Gantz’s associates vigorously denied reports that he is strongly pushing a two-year budget and even conditioned backing for any type of annexation on getting it.
“One of the reasons it was so urgent to form a government was the need to finally pass a budget,” Gantz wrote on Facebook. “The length of the budget is a professional matter. Despite baseless statements of interested parties, I will not let an issue that impacts everyone in the state become a political tool or personal matter. I will decide solely on what is good for the citizens of the state.”
The interested party Gantz was referring to was his former political partner, opposition leader Yair Lapid, who has been playing Netanyahu and Gantz against each other with the media’s assistance. Gantz also blamed the press for reports about him seeking financial benefits that he never asked for and found ways to reject.
Netanyahu and Gantz will continue to disagree, but if the media keeps bringing them together, elections could end up being later than expected.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Decision-making By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by