The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Who might the ICC try to arrest if things get worse?

Netanyahu, Gantz, Ya’alon could be in ICC crosshairs - what will Israel do to try to defend them?

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 4, 2021 21:06
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on before the start of a hearing in his corruption trial at Jerusalem's District Court February 8, 2021 (photo credit: REUVEN KASTRO/POOL)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on before the start of a hearing in his corruption trial at Jerusalem's District Court February 8, 2021
(photo credit: REUVEN KASTRO/POOL)
A few of Israel’s most senior leaders could be the focus of possible arrest warrants, if they are ever issued, by the International Criminal Court at The Hague, senior Israeli officials have said.
The officials, as well as ICC history, indicate that the court would only seek to arrest or indict fewer than ten officials, perhaps no more than three.
The reasons for this relate to the ICC’s scarcity of resources (investigators, prosecutors and judges) and how many cases the court could handle.
As things stand, the ICC is already spread very thin, split between a couple of dozen preliminary situations, full probes and trials. Some cases can take a decade to get anywhere.
The specific top Israeli officials who might be at risk in a few years, or in the worst-case scenario, in a few months, can be split into three categories: those involved in decisions regarding the 2014 Gaza war, the 2018 Gaza border crisis and the settlement enterprise since June 2014.
One official who could be targeted in any of the three issues would be Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has led the country since 2009.
Other officials who might come under scrutiny regarding the 2014 Gaza War could include: then-defense minister Moshe Ya’alon, then IDF chief-of-staff Benny Gantz and a variety of IDF commanders.
But it is unclear to what extent the ICC will be able to identify specific field commanders, although there are some exceptions, such as Brig.-Gen. Ofer Winter, who spoke frequently to the media about his involvement in the Black Friday battle on August 1, 2014 – the bloodiest battle of the war for Palestinian civilians.
Winter was investigated by the IDF and his promotion was even paused for an extended period, but he was cleared following a detailed inquiry in 2018 by Military Advocate General, Maj.-Gen. Sharon Afek. A few other officers whose names came out due to IDF probes or media leaks could also be targeted by the court.
Overall, Israel would claim that its more than 30 detailed criminal investigations and some 500 initial incident reviews should preclude ICC intervention.
In addition, Israel has sent several soldiers to jail in recent years for killing Palestinians, including the Hebron shooter, Elor Azaria.
This argument may win the day for Israel on the 2014 Gaza War.
Regarding the 2018 Gaza border crisis, then-defense minister Avigdor Liberman, then-IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot and some commanders could also be sought by the court.
On January 5, The Jerusalem Post reported that after 14 criminal investigations and two convictions for the killing of well over 200 Palestinians during the 2018 Gaza border crisis, the IDF was close to wrapping up its probes.
It is unclear if that will be sufficient for the ICC, however, but here again, Israel may be able to prevent any ICC intervention because it undertook probes.
The largest exposure for Israel may come through the settlements enterprise since 2014.
Here, the main officials who could be in the hot seat would be ministers in charge of the settlements – which since 2014 and until the present period would be the housing and construction minister.
Since 2014, this could include: Uri Ariel, Yoav Galant, Yifat Shasha-Biton, Yaakov Litzman and Yitzhak Cohen. Of this list, Galant was minister for by far the longest period. The ICC would be unlikely to pursue individuals such as Shasha-Biton, who held the portfolio for less than two years.
Defense ministers during that period might also be on the hook because they used the IDF to maintain or establish various settlements.
It is also possible that regional councils that gave approval for building in settlements since 2014 could be exposed.
Here, Israel cannot attempt to avoid ICC jurisdiction by presenting its own probes of the settlements because the Jewish state, with a few exceptions, does not regard them as illegal and does not prosecute them.
The ICC Prosecution has already dismissed the argument that Israeli High Court of Justice rulings to demolish certain illegal outposts as insufficient, since those rulings only address specific outposts.
Instead, Israel will try to argue that building settlements is not a war crime.
Here, it will run up against a specific last-minute addition to the Rome Statute in 1998 which specifically ascribed war-crimes status to the settlements. It was a major amendment to the accepted list of war crimes listed in the Geneva Conventions.
If the situation gets more serious, then in a few months or years, Israel will likely reactivate its worldwide network of defense lawyers.
Also, it will likely maintain regular dialogue with the ICC’s 123 member countries whether they would act if presented with an ICC arrest warrant.
Some countries may ignore these arrest warrants for officials from an ally-democracy like Israel just as there were countries that ignored warrants for war criminals such as former Sudanese president, Omar al-Bashir.
Many others may strike a quiet bilateral deal with Israel to inform them which Israeli officials should avoid travel to their countries to avoid any conflict and embarrassment.
But in the last 20 years, there have been instances where a local national court or prosecutor sought to arrest an Israeli official and local law firms had to be enlisted to assist the officials avoid arrest.


Tags IDF Palestinians ICC arrest probe
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

ICC investigation shows its problems go beyond just Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

Israelis, Palestinians need a reset in relations - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Efraim Inbar

Is Israel on collision course with Biden administration? - opinion

 By EFRAIM INBAR
Bernard-Henri Lévy

How Turkey's Erdogan conned ‘The New York Times’ - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THOMAS S. KAPLAN
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by