Who might the ICC try to arrest if things get worse?

A few of Israel’s most senior leaders could be the focus of possible arrest warrants, if they are ever issued, by the International Criminal Court at The Hague, senior Israeli officials have said.The officials, as well as ICC history, indicate that the court would only seek to arrest or indict fewer than ten officials, perhaps no more than three. The reasons for this relate to the ICC’s scarcity of resources (investigators, prosecutors and judges) and how many cases the court could handle.As things stand, the ICC is already spread very thin, split between a couple of dozen preliminary situations, full probes and trials. Some cases can take a decade to get anywhere.The specific top Israeli officials who might be at risk in a few years, or in the worst-case scenario, in a few months, can be split into three categories: those involved in decisions regarding the 2014 Gaza war, the 2018 Gaza border crisis and the settlement enterprise since June 2014.One official who could be targeted in any of the three issues would be Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has led the country since 2009.Other officials who might come under scrutiny regarding the 2014 Gaza War could include: then-defense minister Moshe Ya’alon, then IDF chief-of-staff Benny Gantz and a variety of IDF commanders.
But it is unclear to what extent the ICC will be able to identify specific field commanders, although there are some exceptions, such as Brig.-Gen. Ofer Winter, who spoke frequently to the media about his involvement in the Black Friday battle on August 1, 2014 – the bloodiest battle of the war for Palestinian civilians.Winter was investigated by the IDF and his promotion was even paused for an extended period, but he was cleared following a detailed inquiry in 2018 by Military Advocate General, Maj.-Gen. Sharon Afek. A few other officers whose names came out due to IDF probes or media leaks could also be targeted by the court.Overall, Israel would claim that its more than 30 detailed criminal investigations and some 500 initial incident reviews should preclude ICC intervention.In addition, Israel has sent several soldiers to jail in recent years for killing Palestinians, including the Hebron shooter, Elor Azaria.This argument may win the day for Israel on the 2014 Gaza War.Regarding the 2018 Gaza border crisis, then-defense minister Avigdor Liberman, then-IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot and some commanders could also be sought by the court.On January 5, The Jerusalem Post reported that after 14 criminal investigations and two convictions for the killing of well over 200 Palestinians during the 2018 Gaza border crisis, the IDF was close to wrapping up its probes.It is unclear if that will be sufficient for the ICC, however, but here again, Israel may be able to prevent any ICC intervention because it undertook probes.The largest exposure for Israel may come through the settlements enterprise since 2014.Here, the main officials who could be in the hot seat would be ministers in charge of the settlements – which since 2014 and until the present period would be the housing and construction minister.Since 2014, this could include: Uri Ariel, Yoav Galant, Yifat Shasha-Biton, Yaakov Litzman and Yitzhak Cohen. Of this list, Galant was minister for by far the longest period. The ICC would be unlikely to pursue individuals such as Shasha-Biton, who held the portfolio for less than two years.Defense ministers during that period might also be on the hook because they used the IDF to maintain or establish various settlements.It is also possible that regional councils that gave approval for building in settlements since 2014 could be exposed.Here, Israel cannot attempt to avoid ICC jurisdiction by presenting its own probes of the settlements because the Jewish state, with a few exceptions, does not regard them as illegal and does not prosecute them.The ICC Prosecution has already dismissed the argument that Israeli High Court of Justice rulings to demolish certain illegal outposts as insufficient, since those rulings only address specific outposts.Instead, Israel will try to argue that building settlements is not a war crime.Here, it will run up against a specific last-minute addition to the Rome Statute in 1998 which specifically ascribed war-crimes status to the settlements. It was a major amendment to the accepted list of war crimes listed in the Geneva Conventions.If the situation gets more serious, then in a few months or years, Israel will likely reactivate its worldwide network of defense lawyers.Also, it will likely maintain regular dialogue with the ICC's 123 member countries whether they would act if presented with an ICC arrest warrant.Some countries may ignore these arrest warrants for officials from an ally-democracy like Israel just as there were countries that ignored warrants for war criminals such as former Sudanese president, Omar al-Bashir.Many others may strike a quiet bilateral deal with Israel to inform them which Israeli officials should avoid travel to their countries to avoid any conflict and embarrassment.But in the last 20 years, there have been instances where a local national court or prosecutor sought to arrest an Israeli official and local law firms had to be enlisted to assist the officials avoid arrest.