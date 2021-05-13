The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Why anti-tank missiles pose a threat along Gaza border

The use of anti-tank missiles, often Kornet missiles, has plagued Israel for years.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 13, 2021 08:09
Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
On Wednesday an anti-tank missile struck an Israel Defense Forces patrol vehicle on the Gaza border. I was near the site where it happened, watching a crew of a tank that was busy loading the vehicle onto a transporter. Ambulances rushed by, on the way to the scene of the attack. Over time, two incidents unfolded. 
The use of anti-tank missiles, often Kornet missiles, has plagued Israel for years.
On May 5, 2019 a car was hit by a similar missile. In that case, during increased tensions along the border, a car was hit near route 34. That route runs close to the border for several kilometers and is exposed to the Gaza Strip. It has an adjoining road that goes to the community of Erez which is right on the border. Drivers who go along route 34 will first becoming from the 4 from Ashkelon or from Sderot.  
This isn’t the only exposed section of border. There are many others as well, such as near Nahal Oz or in the many agricultural fields along the border. Areas of Zikim and Netiv Ha’Asara, where the incident happened this week, are also exposed. There was an attack on a school bus in 2011 near Sha’ar HaNegev in 2011. A bus was hit near Kfar Aza in 2018 after soldiers had disembarked.  
The Russian-made Kornet anti-tank guided missile, often called ATGM as an acronym, is accurate and effective. It has a range of around 5.5 kilometers. It has been used by Hamas and other terrorist groups for years. It has also been used by Hezbollah. In 2015 Hezbollah fired several ATGMs against Israeli Humvees on the border.
ISIS also acquired ATGMs in Sinai in 2015. The missiles Hamas uses are thought to come from Iran and other sources over the years. It has used them in the Gaza Strip during fighting against Israeli ground forces in the past as well. 
Given its range it poses a major threat along the border. However various work to keep Hamas back from the border, including clearing areas along the border, using sophisticated technology to scan and do surveillance and having walls, barriers and a fence, have all decreased the Hamas threat.
Nevertheless as was revealed on May 12 the ATGM threat is one that must be taken into account. After the incident on Wednesday I drove to Zikim, a pretty community that overlooks the sea near the Gaza border. The bucolic and pleasant air here mask the threat just a few kilometers away.
A local security guard warned that as we sat watching Gaza we were under threat from ATGMs. The scene below, with the agricultural fields and houses of the kibbutzim along the border, show how precarious the situation can be if Hamas chooses to use more of these weapons.  


Tags Israel Gaza Hamas rockets missile attacks rocket attack on israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's Jewish, Arab coexistence on a knife's edge - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to defeat Hamas in the narrative battle, too - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Jews for liberal values: Critical thought not thought control - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
4

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
5

Agency working with US military wants Jews to apologize for killing Jesus

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in Passion Play as part of Good Friday celebrations at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, Poland April 19, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by