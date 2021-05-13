Why anti-tank missiles pose a threat along Gaza border

On Wednesday an anti-tank missile struck an Israel Defense Forces patrol vehicle on the Gaza border. I was near the site where it happened, watching a crew of a tank that was busy loading the vehicle onto a transporter. Ambulances rushed by, on the way to the scene of the attack. Over time, two incidents unfolded.

On May 5, 2019 a car was hit by a similar missile. In that case, during increased tensions along the border, a car was hit near route 34. That route runs close to the border for several kilometers and is exposed to the Gaza Strip. It has an adjoining road that goes to the community of Erez which is right on the border. Drivers who go along route 34 will first becoming from the 4 from Ashkelon or from Sderot. The use of anti-tank missiles, often Kornet missiles, has plagued Israel for years.

This isn’t the only exposed section of border. There are many others as well, such as near Nahal Oz or in the many agricultural fields along the border. Areas of Zikim and Netiv Ha’Asara, where the incident happened this week, are also exposed. There was an attack on a school bus in 2011 near Sha’ar HaNegev in 2011. A bus was hit near Kfar Aza in 2018 after soldiers had disembarked.

The Russian-made Kornet anti-tank guided missile, often called ATGM as an acronym, is accurate and effective. It has a range of around 5.5 kilometers. It has been used by Hamas and other terrorist groups for years. It has also been used by Hezbollah. In 2015 Hezbollah fired several ATGMs against Israeli Humvees on the border. ISIS also acquired ATGMs in Sinai in 2015. The missiles Hamas uses are thought to come from Iran and other sources over the years. It has used them in the Gaza Strip during fighting against Israeli ground forces in the past as well.