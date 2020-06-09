The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Why distance voting remains distant for Israel - analysis

Netanyahu asked to examine issue with Knesset speaker

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 9, 2020 15:57
An example of what distance voting in the Knesset would look like (photo credit: COURTESY/SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY MINISTER IZHAR SHA)
An example of what distance voting in the Knesset would look like
(photo credit: COURTESY/SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY MINISTER IZHAR SHA)
In November 2018, Likud MK Sharren Haskel came to an urgent no-confidence vote in the Knesset connected to an IV against her doctor’s recommendations and fainted after the vote.
Thirteen years earlier, Kadima minister Eli Aflalo came to cast the deciding vote on the Gaza Strip withdrawal in a wheelchair, arriving by ambulance shortly after brain surgery.
Last week, Joint List MK Sami Abu Shehadeh contracted COVID-19 after attending mass memorial ceremonies without wearing a mask, and all significant votes in the Knesset plenum were canceled for at least a week.
Despite all these cases, Israel does not allow any voting in the Knesset plenum or committees for MKs who are not physically present.
According to a study by the Israel Democracy Institute's Dr. Assaf Shapira and Avital Fridman, "distance voting" is permitted in the parliaments of the European Union, Belguim, Romania and Spain. Many more countries permit their parliament members to participate in parliamentary debates remotely.
Israel might have started going in that direction this week, when Yesh Atid MK Karin Elharar, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, was permitted by Knesset Law, Constitution and Justice Committee legal adviser Gur Bligh to address the committee from her home in Rishon Lezion. 
But Elharar was still not permitted to vote from her home against the controversial Expanded Norwegian Law, which advanced by an 8 to 5 vote.
In March, Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay (Blue and White) submitted a bill enabling distance voting in cases of emergency, including the next three months due to the coronavirus crisis.
Shay asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to talk to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin about the bill during Sunday's cabinet meeting. Shay's spokesman said Netanyahu had agreed, but Netanyahu's spokesman said the prime minister did not respond to the request.
Shapira, who directs the political reform program at the Israel Democracy Institute, said he supports enabling distance voting and explained why it has not been initiated yet.
"There are clear concerns about safeguarding data and preventing forgeries, and there is also healthy conservatism of the Knesset secretary and leadership," Shapira said.
Shapira said the technology existed to make distance voting possible and that there were countries that had changed their directives during the current process.
He recalled that former Knesset legal adviser Nurit Elstein, who has since become a judge, was willing to consider voting in committees from afar. But he said Eyal Yinon, who just completed his term in the post and has not been replaced, was firmly against it.
Other countries permit voting by proxy or temporarily creating a smaller voting body in emergencies, but Shapira said those ideas were not a good fit here. He said solutions must be tailor made for the Knesset.
"It is clear now that there is a problem that must be resolved for emergencies, like a missile attack or an environmental disaster. " he said. "There needs to be flexibility. The ultimate solution is voting from afar in emergency situations, in Knesset committees and even the plenum."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset Coronavirus COVID-19 zoom
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Save Israel’s national carrier El Al from coronavirus damages By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sarah N. Stern Iran’s presence from Lebanon's Beirut to Venezuela's Caracas By SARAH N. STERN
Shmuley Boteach The American house is burning By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Alan Dershowitz Exploiting the Floyd protests to demonize Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by