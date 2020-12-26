The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Wild boar charges 48-year-old woman on hiking trail

The medical team carried equipment about 1 km into the forest, evacuating the woman on a stretcher the entire way back before driving her to the hospital.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 26, 2020 16:27
A woman stands next to a wild boar roaming in a residential area in Haifa after the government ordered residents to stay home to fight the spread of coronavirus. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
A woman stands next to a wild boar roaming in a residential area in Haifa after the government ordered residents to stay home to fight the spread of coronavirus.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
A 48-year-old woman was moderately injured on Saturday after being knocked down by a charging wild boar while hiking in Ofer Forest (also known as the Carmel Coast Forest), Magen David Adom (MDA) announced.
She was evacuated in stable, moderate condition by an MDA team to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera for treatment of bruises on her limbs and face.
MDA paramedic Asaf Tapuhi said that due to the forest's difficult terrain, he and the rest of the medical team had to carry heavy medical equipment for around one kilometer before finding the woman conscious, but in pain.
The medical team gave the woman first-aid and carried her on a stretcher the entire way back to the ambulance, along with the remaining medical equipment which they also carried to the scene, before driving off to Hillel Yaffe for further treatment.
The number of wild boars in northern and central Israel has been rising in recent years, as evidenced by increasing reports of attacks against humans by the highly territorial animal, mainly in the city of Haifa, which has in the past year become the unfortunate boar attack capital of Israel.


