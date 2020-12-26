Wild boar charges 48-year-old woman on hiking trail

A 48-year-old woman was moderately injured on Saturday after being knocked down by a charging wild boar while hiking in Ofer Forest (also known as the Carmel Coast Forest), Magen David Adom (MDA) announced.

She was evacuated in stable, moderate condition by an MDA team to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera for treatment of bruises on her limbs and face.

MDA paramedic Asaf Tapuhi said that due to the forest's difficult terrain, he and the rest of the medical team had to carry heavy medical equipment for around one kilometer before finding the woman conscious, but in pain.

The number of wild boars in northern and central Israel has been rising in recent years, as evidenced by increasing reports of attacks against humans by the highly territorial animal, mainly in the city of Haifa, which has in the past year become the unfortunate boar attack capital of Israel