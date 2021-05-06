Women's soccer player has assaulter detained by police

Soccer player and coach Mor Shaked was sexually assaulted at a Tel Aviv market on last Friday afternoon when a man had purposefully touched him from behind, N12 reported. In response, Shaked grabbed him and did not allow him to leave until police arrived at the scene. This is not the first time Shaked has been sexually assaulted, according to N12, the last time reported when she was 17. At the time, Shaked did not know how to react to the situation. "I had felt someone clearly lay their hands on my buttocks. I turned around right away and he looked at me. He was a pretty old guy, in his 60s."Shaked asked the man why he touched her, to which he only mumbled in response. Shaked made sure the man did not leave until police arrived. A complaint was filed against him and will be questioned by police. "My reaction came strongly because of the harassment I went through in the past, when I was 17. If we do not act and do nothing, it gives legitimacy to the assaulter to keep doing it. This message is important and true for everyone, both boys and girls."This week, it was reported that Shne'or Landau, a convicted sexual offender with multiple indecent acts towards 17 minors, will only serve a one-year prison sentence.
Shaked established the girls soccer department of Maccabi Tel Aviv, and is both coach and owner of the World of Football under the guidance of Mor Shaked football club.