Worry as Israel's children return to schools

After dozens of hours of debate in the coronavirus cabinet last week, it was decided that schools would resume four days per week for up to 20 students in a group for first through fourth grades. Municipalities that can provide additional days of instruction are doing so. Up to 28 children from three different classes can participate in afternoon programs, as long as they are the same age. Students and teachers wear masks all the time, except when eating.

Two schools out of 5,000 were closed because of a high infection rate of the virus. The Education Ministry released statistics on Sunday about the numbers of children who are infected. Out of 592,000 preschool children, 281 have tested positive, while out 1,067,464 elementary school pupils, there are 597 who are positive. Out of 790,722 high school and middle school students, 611 are positive, and out of 121,294 special education students, 56 tested have tested positive. One hundred and thirty-four preschools were closed for high infection rates out of 21,000 preschools.

President Reuven Rivlin visited the Keshet School in the East Talpiot neighborhood of Jerusalem Sunday morning, where religious, traditional and secular students study together, accompanied by Education Minister Yoav Gallant and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.

The president told the children he met that he was happy to be able to meet with them face to face and said: "The direct meeting with teachers and friends is very important. You study together – secular and religious – and you can teach us all that even in the fight against the virus we must join hands - Jews and non-Jews, secular, religious and ultra-Orthodox." He continued, saying "It's time to cooperate, and discover maturity and responsibility to defeat the virus, follow the guidelines, get tested and be preserved. The virus may be everywhere and only if we follow the rules – we will be able to overcome it! You are so dear to us. Take care of yourself. When you take care of yourself, you also take care of us – your mother and father, the grandparents, the sisters and brothers. You have a challenge this year – to get used to a changing, unexpected study routine." He also praised the teachers and expressed appreciation for how they have conducted themselves during these challenging times.

Said one Jerusalem mother who has two children who returned to school, “I’m so ready for them to go back so that I can get some work done. It’s time. Today it seemed like everything was done according to regulations, but we’ll see how strict they are about it over time. But I’m glad they’re back. Could they catch the virus at school, in spite of all the rules? Sure. But is it worth it for them to miss another year of school just to minimize that chance? No!”

She said that all her friends felt this way, too, although she knew families that won’t put their children on school vans and buses because of the infection risk.

Another parent said, “My fourth grader was upset about going back because the other kids rarely wear their masks correctly and he hates feeling so exposed. My son came home from school upset about kids not wearing them. Also, the rules allow them to eat indoors so the kids are fully removing masks for meals in the classroom. My son grabs his food and goes outside.”

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum said, "From the parents I have spoken to there is a mixture of relief and concern. Relief as many parents have had to put their jobs on hold to stay home with their younger children but concern that their children should not become spreaders of COVID." "I am confident that the educational staff who have been encouraged to regularly test themselves for COVID understand the situation and will do everything possible to limit the risk factors. Jerusalem is also opening more test centers around the city so testing can be more accessible to everyone," she added.

Shai Hajaj, the director of the Council of Regional Councils said that high attendance rates were recorded this morning in schools in regional councils, with more than 90% of children returning in 15 areas. He said it was “an expression of trust in the system. We did everything we could to keep the children and staff healthy.“