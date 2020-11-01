The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Worry as Israel's children return to schools

Two schools out of 5,000 were closed because of high infection rates. One hundred and thirty-four preschools were closed for high infection rates out of 21,000 preschools.

By HANNAH BROWN  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 20:18
A teacher instructs students in proper mask wear, as first through fourth graders return to school, November 1, 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A teacher instructs students in proper mask wear, as first through fourth graders return to school, November 1, 2020.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
According to reports from around the country, pupils returned to school in large numbers on Sunday, but there was apprehension among parents, students and staff about how to follow the complex Health Ministry guidelines.
After dozens of hours of debate in the coronavirus cabinet last week, it was decided that schools would resume four days per week for up to 20 students in a group for first through fourth grades. Municipalities that can provide additional days of instruction are doing so. Up to 28 children from three different classes can participate in afternoon programs, as long as they are the same age. Students and teachers wear masks all the time, except when eating.
The Education Ministry released statistics on Sunday about the numbers of children who are infected. Out of 592,000 preschool children, 281 have tested positive, while out 1,067,464 elementary school pupils, there are 597 who are positive. Out of 790,722 high school and middle school students, 611 are positive, and out of 121,294 special education students, 56 tested have tested positive.
Two schools out of 5,000 were closed because of a high infection rate of the virus. One hundred and thirty-four preschools were closed for high infection rates out of 21,000 preschools.
President Reuven Rivlin visited the Keshet School in the East Talpiot neighborhood of Jerusalem Sunday morning, where religious, traditional and secular students study together, accompanied by Education Minister Yoav Gallant and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.
The president told the children he met that he was happy to be able to meet with them face to face and said: “The direct meeting with  teachers and friends is very important. You study together – secular and religious – and you can teach us all that even in the fight against the virus we must join hands - Jews and non-Jews, secular, religious and ultra-Orthodox."
He continued, saying "It’s time to cooperate, and discover maturity and responsibility to defeat the virus, follow the guidelines, get tested and be preserved. The virus may be everywhere and only if we follow the rules – we will be able to overcome it! You are so dear to us. Take care of yourself. When you take care of yourself, you also take care of us – your mother and father, the grandparents, the sisters and brothers. You have a challenge this year – to get used to a changing, unexpected study routine.”
He also praised the teachers and expressed appreciation for how they have conducted themselves during these challenging times.
Said one Jerusalem mother who has two children who returned to school, “I’m so ready for them to go back so that I can get some work done. It’s time. Today it seemed like everything was done according to regulations, but we’ll see  how strict they are about it over time. But I’m glad they’re back. Could they catch the virus at school, in spite of all the rules? Sure. But is it worth it for them to miss another year of school just to minimize that chance? No!”
She said that all her friends felt this way, too, although she knew families that won’t put their children on school vans and buses because of the infection risk.
Another parent said, “My fourth grader was upset about going back because the other kids rarely wear their masks correctly and he hates feeling so exposed. My son came home from school upset about kids not wearing them. Also, the rules allow them to eat indoors so the kids are fully removing masks for meals in the classroom. My son grabs his food and goes outside.”
Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum said, “From the parents I have spoken to there is a mixture of relief and concern. Relief as many parents have had to put their jobs on hold to stay home with their younger children but concern that their children should not become spreaders of COVID."
"I am confident that the educational staff who have been encouraged to regularly test themselves for COVID understand the situation and will do everything possible to limit the risk factors. Jerusalem is also opening more test centers around the city so testing can be more accessible to everyone,” she added.
Shai Hajaj, the director of the Council of Regional Councils said that high attendance rates were recorded this morning in schools in regional councils, with more than 90% of children returning in 15 areas. He said it was “an expression of trust in the system. We did everything we could to keep the children and staff healthy.“


Tags children school back to school preschool Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Live Updates Israel Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Justice has been achieved in the Labour Party By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL
Tourism in Abu Dhabi: A new Middle East By UDI SHAHAM
Eli Kavon Should Jews celebrate Balfour Day? By ELI KAVON
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
3 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
4 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by