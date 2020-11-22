Would Trump recognize Israeli sovereignty in east Jerusalem? - analysis

Would US President Donald Trump recognize Israeli sovereignty in areas of east Jerusalem located within the boundaries of the security barrier before leaving the White House in January?

Of all the steps he could weigh, this one sounds dramatic, but would in reality be simply the final stamp on a policy that is already almost in place,

On Friday before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left Israel, Jerusalem Post diplomatic correspondent and senior contributing editor Lahav Harkov asked him if there are any steps planned “in the coming months to further entrench the Trump policy with regard to Israel’s control in Judea and Samaria and especially in Jerusalem."

Pompeo spoke only in broad terms as he hinted that indeed there could be additional plans, but did not specify what those actions might entail.

“We’re not gonna talk about the policies that are under consideration,” Pompeo said, adding that “there’s every reason to expect that the direction of travel for US policy with respect to Israel will continue.”

Pompeo spoke at the end of a two-day trip in which he took steps to shore up de-facto recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank.

But those gestures, the visit to the Psagot Winery in the Binyamin region of the West Bank and the State Department declaration upon his departure that settlement products can be “made in Israel” while historic in nature, do not replace US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over West Bank settlements.

The Trump administration suspended Israeli plans to annex West Bank settlements in exchange for US brokered Israeli-normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain under the rubric of its Abraham Accords.

Since the Accords are one of Trump’s more significant and likely successful diplomatic legacies, he is unlikely to risk jeopardizing those deals.

The place where the Trump administration can still make a significant difference with regard to sovereignty, however, is in Jerusalem, specifically with US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over most of east Jerusalem.

The Trump administration in 2019 already recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, but it has not taken a similar step in east Jerusalem.

Should it want to do so, the UAE and Bahrain deals do not appear to pose a barrier to such a move.

The US and Israeli pledge to suspend annexation would not necessarily be applicable to east Jerusalem because Israel already annexed it in the aftermath of the 1967 Six-Day War, when it captured that territory from Jordan. The Israeli government then formalized its sovereignty over that section of the city with a Knesset vote in 1980 to apply Israeli law there.

In addition, the Trump administration has been so strong on its Jerusalem policy, that there are those who contend that the administration has already made that leap, and that a statement to that effect would simply underscore existing US policy.

Trump entered the White House while the Palestinian Authority was heavily campaigning to delegitimize Israeli ties to Jerusalem in general as well as the Jewish connection to its most significant holy sites located there, the Temple Mount and the Western Wall.

The international community has recognized that east Jerusalem will be part of a future Palestinian state, but has not recognized that West Jerusalem is part of Israel, let alone its capital. This including past US administrations. The refusal to link West Jerusalem to Israel is one of the vestiges of the notion of corpus separatum by which Jerusalem was initially designated in UN resolutions as an international city.

To understand how prevalent that notion is, one need to look no further than the United Kingdom’s travel advisory published over the weekend, in which it spoke of Israel and Jerusalem. The UK did not distinguish in its announcement between west and east Jerusalem. It simply spoke of all of Jerusalem as a separate entity from Israel.

The PA has successfully harnessed international sentiment, such as that of the UK, to successfully pass cyclical UN resolutions disavowing Israeli and Jewish ties to Jerusalem.

The Trump Administration has countered that drive with a series of strong steps in support of Israeli and Jewish ties to the city, that was also the Jewish people Biblical capital.