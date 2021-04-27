The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

WZO rehabilitates forests damaged by rockets and incendiary devices

The project, in collaboration with KKL-JNF, is intended to encourage Zionist values that combine a response to terrorism, the integration of Diaspora Jews in Zionist activities and more.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 27, 2021 10:42
WZO Chairman Yaakov Hagoel and Marina Rosenberg-Koritny, head of the WZO’s Department of Aliyah Promotion, at dedication of Olim BeIvrit grove in the Western Negev. (photo credit: WORLD ZIONIST ORGANIZATION)
WZO Chairman Yaakov Hagoel and Marina Rosenberg-Koritny, head of the WZO’s Department of Aliyah Promotion, at dedication of Olim BeIvrit grove in the Western Negev.
(photo credit: WORLD ZIONIST ORGANIZATION)
The World Zionist Organization and KKL-JNF Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael have mobilized to rehabilitate forests and fields that have been burned by terrorist rockets and incendiary devices in recent years. This morning, the “Olim BeIvrit” (Advancing in Hebrew) grove was inaugurated in the Ruhama Forest in the Western Negev. The planting of trees in this grove is dedicated to thousands of Hebrew students in the Diaspora in recognition of their dedication to learning the Hebrew language and strengthening their Jewish and Zionist identity.
The project, in collaboration with KKL-JNF, is intended to encourage Zionist values that combine a response to terrorism, the integration of Diaspora Jews in Zionist activities, planting trees, and an appropriate response to those who hope to sow terror and fear among Israeli citizens.
Marina Rosenberg-Koritny, head of the WZO’s Department of Aliyah Promotion, stated, “Two years ago, we started a new tradition. We plant a young tree in the name of each student in the Hebrew courses we conduct. The trees symbolize, more than anything else, our connection to the land and the connection they create for the Jews around the world. These trees represent hope for the future of the Jewish people, tradition, history, and Israeli identity.”
WZO Chairman Yaakov Hagoel added, “In my opinion, the connection of every Jew to the land and trees of Israel symbolizes the connection to our identity. The strength and longevity of the tree lies in the degree to which it is rooted in the ground. Just like the people of Israel, its roots are planted deep in the earth. We returned to the land “livnot u’lehibanot” -- to build and to be built. While missiles are falling, we learn our traditional language and strengthen our culture. While our enemies burn forests, we plant trees. When they try to destroy, we build.”


Tags Terrorism KKL-JNF World Zionist Organization forest
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to appoint a justice minister - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gerald Steinberg

German ‘cultural leaders’ and the anti-anti boycott campaign - comment

 By GERALD STEINBERG

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by