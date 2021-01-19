Yaron Zelekha running with three professors

Former accountant-general Yaron Zelekha announced the candidates of his Economy Party for the March 23 election on Tuesday afternoon. Zelekha will be followed on the list by three renowned professors, who would enter the Knesset with him if he passes the 3.25% electoral threshold. Osnat Akirav, who will be second on the list, is a senior lecturer in Political Science at the Western Galilee College, the head of its department of political science and its research Galilee institute. She is an authority on legislative studies, candidate selection methods, local government and other elements of the Israeli political system. She served 10 years as a local council representative. In 2010 and in 2015 she received a prize for outstanding teaching in political science from the American Political Science Association.In 2019, she was elected as the vice president of the Israeli Political Science Association.Prof, Yoram Yovell, who will be third, is a highly respected psychiatrist, brain researcher, psychoanalyst, TV presenter, author and an international keynote speaker.Born in Jerusalem, he trained at Columbia University in the laboratory of Nobel Prize winner Eric Kandel and then worked for a few years as a therapist in Manhattan. He received his Ph.D. in neurobiology from the prestigious Weizmann Institute in 1990 and is currently an associate professor in the Division of Clinical Neuroscience at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center that is part of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The fourth candidate will be the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev social work professor Alean El-Krenawi. Krenawi was introduced as the Labor Party's candidate to be a minister in the last election. He was chosen in the past to light a torch on Independence Day.