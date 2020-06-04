Yehudah Glick beaten while leaving home of killed Palestinian's family

Former MK Yehudah Glick was severely beaten on Thursday when he visited the bereaved family of Iyad al-Halak, a Palestinian man who was shot by Border Police last Friday. Halak was autistic and, according to his family, had the mental capacity of a child. Glick was beaten when he left the bereaved family, who lives in east Jerusalem, and taken to Shaarei Zedek Medical Center, N12 reported. The Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Rabbi Aryeh Stern visited the mourning tent on Tuesday. The shooting of an autistic man, leading to his death, led to wide condemnation across the country.