The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem chief rabbi visits parents of slain Iyad al-Halak

Rabbi Aryeh Stern expressed his pain over killing of special needs man by border police, tells parents he was bringing ' message of peace and reconciliation.'

By JEREMY SHARON  
JUNE 3, 2020 11:11
Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Aryeh Stern visiting parents of Iyad al-Halak who was killed on Saturday by border police (photo credit: OFFICE OF CHIEF RABBI OF JERUSALEM ARYEH STERN)
Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Aryeh Stern visiting parents of Iyad al-Halak who was killed on Saturday by border police
(photo credit: OFFICE OF CHIEF RABBI OF JERUSALEM ARYEH STERN)
The Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Rabbi Aryeh Stern visited the mourning tent for Iyad al-Hallak Tuesday afternoon who was killed by border police on Saturday in an incident that had been widely condemned.
Al-Hallak, who was autistic, was passing close to the Lion’s Gate outside the Old City of Jerusalem when he was told by border police to stop, who suspected he was carrying a weapon.
Al-Hallak was unarmed however, but fled when apparently frightened by the border police demands, who pursued and shot him dead.
Stern went to the mourning tent in the Wadi Joz neighborhood of east Jerusalem accompanied by Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum to give their condolences to al-Hallak’s parents and family.
At the entrance to the tent Stern met with Sheikh Ibrahaim Abu al-Ahawa from the Ras al-Amud neighborhood and the mukhtar of the Silwan Daoud Siam.
The rabbis said he was coming with “a message of peace and reconciliation,” and expressed his pain over the death of al-Hallak, adding that he was “praying that we should not need weapons in this region and for an end to bloodshed.”
Al-Hallak’s father thanked Stern for his comments and thanked them for their visit, adding that “we all want to live together in peace.”
Hassan-Nahoum said that “the pain of a mother who loses her son is the same regardless of color or religion. We must do everything we can to prevent tragic incidents like these in the future.


Tags East Jerusalem Chief Rabbi Aryeh Stern Iyad al-Hallak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In the wake of Floyd, Halak, distrust in police makes the world crazy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Moderna: First patients dosed with COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 study
Vaccine (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by