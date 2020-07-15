Yesh Atid MK calls not to obey COVID-19 regulations, denies rebellion

"This government has violated the most basic contract with the public, which obliges it to protect us in a time of crisis. Additionally, its decisions are not based on data and are tainted with political considerations. Therefore it does not have the legitimacy to order a closure and the public does not need to obey," tweeted Roll on Tuesday.

"I'm not calling for a rebellion, it's clear that you need to abide by the regulations," explained Roll to Channel 12 on Wednesday. "I'm sorry if my words were understood differently."

Roll added that the government needs to put political considerations to the side and to start showing transparency and explaining the regulations clearly.

"Don't threaten 'there'll be a lockdown,' rather say 'if you do one, two, three, there won't be a lockdown.' and if there will be a lockdown, show us, 'this is the plan that assures that this way we'll prevent a third lockdown,'" said Roll to Channel 12. "Decisions can't be made at the last minute irresponsibly and without explanations."

The tweet on Tuesday caused an uproar from fellow politicians, with former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett calling on Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid to reject Roll's statements. Bennett stressed that while criticism of the government is fine, the government is the elected government and anarchy is not an option.

President Reuven Rivlin rebuked Roll for the tweet as well on Tuesday.

"Dealing with the coronavirus outbreak is a struggle of us all, together. Calls for civil disobedience harm the Jewish and Democratic foundations upon which and thanks to which our state was founded. Principles that ensure our well-being, and the well-being of the entire public, especially in moments of crisis," tweeted Rivlin. "Leaders - opposition as coalition, please, be careful with your words."

"Dear President, I accept your comment and apologize for the wording that led to a misunderstanding. My intention was and still is that the loss of public trust in the government is a real danger to democracy and the treatment of the coronavirus crisis. Of course I call on the entire public to abide by the regulations," tweeted Roll in response to Rivlin's comments.

Blue and White's youth wing responded to Roll's statement on Tuesday, saying "we understand that in your view the State of Israel should turn to anarchy. Your call is dangerous and can lead to violence, rebellion and agitation."

"It is good that those who act responsibly are at the center of decision-making, and those who only understand tweets - sit in the stands," added the youth wing.