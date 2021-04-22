Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, former ZAKA head, attempts suicide

Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, accused sex offender and former ZAKA head, attempted to commit suicide Thursday morning.Medical reports from Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem indicate that he is currently in critical condition.Emergency services evacuated him to the hospital after performing life saving treatment at the scene where he had attempted to hang himself.
Sarah Ben-Nun contributed to this report.
Meshi-Zahav, 59, had been accused of sexually assaulting women and children over a period of decades from his position of power, using tactics of fear and intimidation to silence his victims.
In March, a police investigation was officially launched, after an initial report opened a floodgate of abusive accusations against him, from men, women, and teenage boys and girls of all ages.Following the investigation, he stepped down as head of the organization he had founded in 1989 and forfeited the Israel Prize he was set to receive this year.Two months prior in January, Meshi-Zahav lost his parents to the coronavirus, only one month after having lost his brother to the same disease.
In January, Meshi-Zahav lost his father, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Meshi-Zahav, while still sitting shiva (the weeklong mourning period) for his mother Sara Zisl Meshi-Zahav, who had passed away only three days prior – all this within 30 days of the passing of his brother, Moshe.
If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call Israel's Suicide Hotline at 1201 (dial 10 for English)
US: 1-800-273-8255
UK: 116-123
