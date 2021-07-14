ZoomInfo buys Chorus.ai for $575m.

Chorus was founded in 2015 by a team of Israelis, and is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Tel Aviv, as well as Boston, Toronto, and Salt Lake City. The company's 40 employees in Israel will be retained.

ZoomInfo was founded in Israel in 2000, and was acquired by Boston-based private equity firm Great Hill Partners in 2017. The company now provides software, data, and intelligence for more than 20,000 companies worldwide.

Chorus uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to capture and analyze prospect and customer calls, meetings, and emails, unearthing insights that enable revenue teams to learn from previous conversations and repeat actions across all prospect and customer deals.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to growth immediately, generate positive adjusted operating income within 12 months, and be accretive to cash flow in the second half of FY 2022, the company said.

