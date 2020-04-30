The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
The Taste: Kosher and dairy-free recipes

Loving food and cooking, and frustrated with the lack of kosher and dairy-free options for classic dishes, I created The Taste of Kosher blog, with just that .

By ELISSABETH  
APRIL 30, 2020 17:45
Dairy-free gooey brownies
Dairy-free gooey brownies
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Even as an immigrant from New York with a master’s degree, I – like many olim – still found myself seeking a new professional path in order to make a living. Loving food and cooking, and frustrated with the lack of kosher and dairy-free options for classic dishes, I created The Taste of Kosher blog, with just that.
(www.thetasteofkosher.com).
These three recipes have proven most popular on the blog.

Dairy-Free Gooey Brownies
1 cup white sugar (200 gr.)
1/2 cup cocoa (65 gr.)
1/4 cup all-purpose flour (30 gr.)
1/4 tsp. of salt
2 eggs
1/4 cup oil (60 ml.)
2 Tbsp. water (30 ml.)
1/2 Tbsp. vanilla
Optional additions
1/2 cup walnuts, chopped
1/4 cup dark chocolate chips, dairy-free
1.Preheat oven to 325°F/163°C (or 300°F/159°C if baking in glass).
2. Whisk together sugar, cocoa, flour and salt in a mixing bowl.
3. Add eggs, oil, water and vanilla. Mix until smooth. The batter will look more runny than most.
4. Using a baking spatula, pour batter into an 8x8 baking pan lined with parchment paper.
5.Bake for 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out almost clean when you poke the center.
6.Remove and let cool before cutting.
Fried Chicken without Buttermilk

1 whole chicken or 4 leg quarters, cut
1 cup all-purpose flour (130 gr.)
1 Tbsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
2 eggs
Oil
1. In a mixing bowl, whisk the flour, salt, and pepper. In a separate mixing bowl, place and beat the eggs.
2. Take a piece and dredge it in the flour. Shake off the excess and dip it in the egg. Let the egg drip off and coat one more time in flour. Set aside and repeat with the rest of the pieces.
3. Fill the bottom of the skillet with oil and heat to about 350°F/175°C. When hot, add a few pieces of chicken at a time to the oil until the pan is full.
4. Lower the flame to medium or medium-high. Fry until the bottom is golden brown, then turn over.
5. Once both sides are cooked, remove and place on a cooling rack until cool enough to eat.
Dairy-Free Sweet Cornbread

1 cup cornmeal (150 gr.)
1 cup all-purpose flour (128 gr.)
2/3 cup white sugar (150 gr.)
1 Tbsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1 cup water (235 ml.)
2 eggs, beaten
1/3 cup oil (80 ml.)
1 .Preheat oven to 400°F/205°C.
2. Whisk together the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a mixing bowl.
3.Add water, egg, and oil. Mix until well incorporated.
4.Using a baking spatula, pour into an 8x8 baking pan lined with parchment paper.
5.Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let cool before cutting.
This recipe is an original that has never appeared on the blog.
Dairy-Free Banana Chocolate Chip Bread
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour (190 gr.)
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. salt
¾ cup white sugar (95 gr.)
1/3 cup oil (80 ml.)
4 medium or 3 large bananas, over-ripe
2 eggs
2 tsp. vanilla
1 cup dairy-free chocolate chips (115 gr.)
1. Preheat oven to 350°F/175°C.
2. Whisk together the flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in a mixing bowl.
3. Add sugar, oil, bananas, eggs, and vanilla to the bowl. Mix until everything is combined.
4. Add chocolate chips and mix until evenly dispersed. Sprinkle additional chocolate chips on top if desired.
5. Pour into a parchment paper-lined bread pan. Bake for 50 minutes to 1 hour, or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean.
6. Let the loaf cool in the pans for about 10 minutes before moving to a cooling rack.


