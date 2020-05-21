Nick Dubb keeps high-class creations going despite COVID-19 restrictions

Nick Dubb, scion of a catering family, has temporarily switched to delivering his very high-class creations since, sadly, for the moment, weddings and other happy occasions have been put on hold.I heard about him from my dear friend, Ethyne, who like Dubb, is originally from South Africa. She calls him up for a delivery every so often when cooking non-stop for husband, Stephen, and resident grandson becomes too much.“Every single thing I’ve had from him has been excellent,” she says with enthusiasm. “The tuna-smoked salmon mousse is to die for. The brisket in red wine? My grandson polished it off in one sitting.”Nick sent me the menu and I chose several items which sounded tempting.Dubb’s menu includes many meat and fish dishes.He insisted I try the chopped herring and kichel (crispy thin biscuits), and I’m glad I did, as the taste of it transported me back to my childhood in Liverpool where we regularly attended Greenbank Drive Shul (today a listed building for its cavernous Art Deco legacy.)The weekly kiddush always featured the same chopped herring and the same kichel. Neither too sweet nor too acidic, the herring was perfect and the kichel could be eaten straight from the refrigerator.The fish balls were also exceptionally good. According to the typed list which came with the food, the fish balls were made from hake. Although deep fried with a crispy outside, they didn’t taste oily, or, for that matter, fishy. They just tasted great (NIS 185/kg.)Hake was also the fish used for the curried fish dish, which is not something we ever ate in Liverpool. It consists of fried fillets of fish, lightly crumbed and served in a sweet and spicy sauce full of onions. We found the sauce a little too cloying but the fish was OK (NIS 195/kg).Both dishes represent the culinary adaptation to the host country. In Britain, cold chopped fried fish was created to have something to eat on long summer Shabbat afternoons, when the day of rest sometimes doesn’t end until 11 p.m.Nick also sent along two mini-quiches, a mushroom and a salted cheese, both delicious with crispy coatings and flavorsome fillings (6 mini-quiches: NIS 115)To end on a sweet note, he sent a container with three mini-tastes each of five of his most popular desserts: cheesecake, toffee date cake, crème brulee topped with a black currant, chocolate cake and berry “crembo.” He uses up-market ingredients like the best-quality dark and white chocolate, and lashings of fresh cream, so not surprisingly, they tasted as good as they looked (tray of 20: NIS 180).Each item sent came with clear instructions how to store it, or the correct time for defrosting.So if you need cheering up a little – and don’t we all? – give Nick Dubb a buzz. You won’t be sorry.Nick DubbKosher but without rabbinical supervisionHaderaPhone: 052-848-8678The writer was a guest of the caterer.