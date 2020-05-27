Pascale's Kitchen: Shavuot pasta quiches

Use 6-8 mini pie pans or one large flame-resistant pan.

Shavuot is one of my favorite holidays, especially since it involves preparing and consuming such wonderful dairy delicacies. It’s a clean, white holiday that celebrates all the new produce of our beautiful land, alongside tasty milk products.Every year I begin my search for a new and interesting cheesecake recipe that I can make and serve to my family as we gather around the table on the eve of Shavuot. I offered a variety of these sweet concoctions in last week’s column. This week, I will be focusing on savory quiches made with pasta to serve at the Shavuot meal.Children and adults alike love pasta, and so below I am offering three different recipes that combine pasta and cheese, each with a different flavor and texture. Each cheese has its own unique flavor that is enhanced when it is baked in the oven. And when you combine these cheeses with tasty sauces – with or without a crust – you almost never need to worry about how to store leftovers, since oftentimes everything gets eaten up straightaway. Each pasta dish tells a different story, with each one being more creative than the next, and all connected with a love of food.Quiches, which can be served as an appetizer or as the main dish of a meal, are a wonderful way for a person to express creativity and personality. You can make up your own recipe and combine ingredients with different flavors and textures to create something unique that no one else has ever created before.When making a pasta quiche, the first decision is which type of pasta to use. Next, you need to decide which cheeses to combine, which vegetables to chop and which spices and herbs in include. To achieve a nice shiny finish, brush the top with a beaten egg or sprinkle with bread crumbs, panko or grated cheese. Then bake the quiche until it turns a beautiful golden brown. The magic happens somewhere along the way, as the strange-looking mixture turns into something majestic. Oh, how I love peeking through the little glass door of the oven to see a quiche that is deliciously browning in front of my eyes. And the aroma wafting throughout the house is just heavenly.All three of the recipes I list below are simple and quick, and can be prepared at the last minute just before the Shavuot holiday begins. The first recipe is for a penne, cheese, broccoli and pea quiche that takes on an interesting texture from the penne pasta. When you slice into it, it’s fun to see the hollow pasta pieces together with the cheese and broccoli.The second recipe is a pasta and cheese pizza quiche, which is bound to be a hit with the children, since it calls for tomato sauce, basil and oregano, alongside cheese and pasta. It’s especially fun to eat when prepared in mini pie pans so that everyone gets their own individual portion straight out of the pan.If you use pans with inter-esting shapes, your quiches will take on these unique shapes and be much more fun to serve.The last recipe is for those of you who want to enjoy Shavuot, but without all the calories. It’s made with capellini pasta, which is shaped like a bird’s nest, artichoke hearts, petite peas, yogurt and cheese.Wishing everyone a happy and tasty Shavuot!Use a flame-resistant oval dish or two loaf pans.1 package elbow pasta, cooked in salted water al dente, rinsed in cold water and drained1 container cooking cream 15%3 Tbsp. semolina or corn flour½ tsp. lemon zest¼ tsp. crushed garlic200 gr. broccoli, rinsed100 gr. petite peas2 sage or thyme leaves, chopped1 container of cottage cheese 5%150 gr. mozzarella cheese, grated100 gr. Bulgarian cheese, grated150 gr. Parmesan cheese, grated (or any other cheese)2 eggs, beatenSalt, pepper and nutmeg, to tasteIn a large pot, heat the cream with the semolina, lemon zest and garlic. Stir and bring to a boil. Add the spinach, peas, thyme or sage. Cook for a few more minutes until the vegetables have partially softened. Transfer to a large bowl and let it cool down.Add the cooked pasta, cottage, mozzarella, Bulgarian and Parmesan cheeses, leaving a handful to sprinkle on top of the quiche. Add the beaten eggs and mix. Season with salt, pepper and nutmeg and mix again. Taste and adjust seasoning.Grease a flame-resistant pan with olive oil or butter. Pour in the cheese mixture and flatten. Sprinkle leftover cheese on top.Bake in an oven that has been preheated to 180º-190º for 40-45 minutes or until the quiche has become firm and has browned on top.Level of difficulty: Medium.Time: 90 minutesStatus: Dairy.Use a medium-size flame-resistant pan.6 pieces of capellini (angel-hair) pasta1 cup artichoke hearts, roasted and preserved in oil¼ cup frozen peas250 gr. yogurt200 gr. feta cheese, grated½ cup milk or buttermilk (Rivyon)1 container of white spread or cottage cheeseSalt and pepper, to taste2 Tbsp. parsley, chopped50 gr. Parmesan cheese, gratedOil for greasing panArrange the pasta in a medium-size, flame-resistant dish with space between each one. Place the artichoke hearts and peas in the spaces between each pasta. In a separate bowl, add the yogurt, the cheeses, the milk, cottage cheese, parsley and spices. Pour over the pasta, artichoke hearts and peas. Spread mixture and then sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake in an oven that has been preheated to 180º for 30-40 minutes. Remove and serve hot.Level of difficulty: Easy.Time: 60 minutesStatus: Dairy.2 Tbsp. olive oil1 large onion, chopped150 gr. tomato paste1 tsp. crushed garlic½ cup water1 tsp. sugarSalt and pepper, to taste5-8 basil or oregano leaves, chopped finely300 gr. cooked pasta (any kind that children love)1 container (200 gr.) cottage cheese1 container (150 gr.) white spread cheese150 gr. yellow cheese, grated200 gr. Bulgarian cheese, crumbled100 gr. Parmesan cheese2 eggs1 tsp. salt½ tsp. black pepper¼ tsp. nutmeg½ tsp. dried oreganoToppings:Chopped basil½ cup Parmesan or yellow cheese, gratedTo prepare the sauce, heat the olive oil in a medium pan. Add the onion and sauté until it’s turned brown. Add the garlic, tomato paste and water and stir. Add the sugar, salt and pepper, then the basil or oregano and stir. Add up to another ¼ cup of water if necessary. Bring to a boil and then lower the flame. Cook for another 2-3 minutes and then turn off the flame and let it cool a little.Place the pasta in a separate bowl. Add the cheeses and eggs. Season with salt, pepper, nutmeg and oregano. Pour the sauce on top of the pasta and mix well.Grease the mini pans or large pan and pour in the mixture. Bake in an oven that has been preheated to 180º for 40 minutes or until the quiche is firm. Serve hot, with basil and grated cheese sprinkled on top.Level of difficulty: Medium.Time: 1 hour.Status: Dairy.You are welcome to swap any of the hard cheeses with other types of cheese of your choice. You can also use lower-fat cheeses.Translated by Hannah Hochner.