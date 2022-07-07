The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Man arrested for enlisting to IDF to help Hamas commit terrorism

Shahada Abu Elkain intended on collecting inside information on how the IDF functions in order to help Hamas plan terror attacks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 7, 2022 13:02

Updated: JULY 7, 2022 13:04
Man in handcuffs - illustrative (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Man in handcuffs - illustrative
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

An Israeli citizen was arrested for enlisting in the IDF in order to help Hamas carry out plans of terrorism, the Shin Bet reported on Thursday.

Shahada Abu Elkain from Hura was enlisted by a sub-unit of Hamas that works out of the Gaza Strip.

The interrogation revealed that Abu Elkain had collected intelligence, photographed sites throughout Israel and had stolen weapons that he then passed on to Hamas.

Abu Elkain was arrested a few days after his enlistment to the IDF. He had been planning to gather inside information about how the army functions in order to help Hamas plan terrorism accordingly.

The motive

HAMAS ABIDES by its charter: Graffiti depicts Hamas fighters firing rockets, in Khan Younis, May 30. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90) HAMAS ABIDES by its charter: Graffiti depicts Hamas fighters firing rockets, in Khan Younis, May 30. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

The Shin Bet concluded from its investigation that Ebu Elkain's motive was identification with Gaza terrorist organizations and a wish to get revenge on Israel for its law enforcement against his family's illegally built home.

Following his interrogation, an indictment was submitted against Abu Elkain.



Tags Hamas IDF Shin Bet Terrorism arrest
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
2

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
3

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
4

Gantz reveals 'unusual' Iranian military activity in the Red Sea

Satellite images of four Iranian military ships spotted in the Red Sea, shown by Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on July 5, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Shabat Times
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by