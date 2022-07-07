Man arrested for enlisting to IDF to help Hamas commit terrorism

An Israeli citizen was arrested for enlisting in the IDF in order to help Hamas carry out plans of terrorism, the Shin Bet reported on Thursday.

Shahada Abu Elkain from Hura was enlisted by a sub-unit of Hamas that works out of the Gaza Strip.

The interrogation revealed that Abu Elkain had collected intelligence, photographed sites throughout Israel and had stolen weapons that he then passed on to Hamas.

Abu Elkain was arrested a few days after his enlistment to the IDF. He had been planning to gather inside information about how the army functions in order to help Hamas plan terrorism accordingly.

The motive

HAMAS ABIDES by its charter: Graffiti depicts Hamas fighters firing rockets, in Khan Younis, May 30. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

The Shin Bet concluded from its investigation that Ebu Elkain's motive was identification with Gaza terrorist organizations and a wish to get revenge on Israel for its law enforcement against his family's illegally built home.

Following his interrogation, an indictment was submitted against Abu Elkain.