The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

After deadly night, 2 more men critically injured in Israel's north

The two attacks, which left two men critically injured, follow three murders that happened in a span of 24 hours a day prior.

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: JULY 9, 2022 17:11
Between the villages of Dvoria and Shibli in the Lower Galilee, a 21-year-old man was seriously injured by gunfire (photo credit: MDA)
Between the villages of Dvoria and Shibli in the Lower Galilee, a 21-year-old man was seriously injured by gunfire
(photo credit: MDA)

Two serious incidents of violence occurred in the north of Israel within a span of two hours on Saturday afternoon.

Magen David Adom teams in the north were present on the scene of both incidents. Early on Saturday afternoon, a 50-year-old man was found in Tiberias with stab wounds across multiple parts of his body and was taken to Poria Hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after, between the villages of Dvoria and Shibli in the Lower Galilee, a 21-year-old man was seriously injured by gunfire, and a 71-year-old suspect has been arrested.

These events follow a chain of three murders that happened on Friday, despite police attempts in the last year to combat criminal activity in Arab-Israeli communities

Tiberias attack

A 50-year-old man was seriously injured in a violent incident in Tiberias on Saturday, MDA medics found him with stab wounds and bruised all over his body and evacuated him to Poria Hospital after administering initial medical aid.

At 2:02 p.m., a report was received at MDA's 101 hotline in the Jordan area about a wounded man from a violent incident on Shimon Dahan Street in Tiberias, police are considering this incident to be a conflict between criminals.

“We were traveling with the ambulance when suddenly we saw the wounded man on the street signaling to us that he needed help. He suffered penetrating and bleeding injuries to his body," MDA paramedic Rami Butros said.

“We were traveling with the ambulance when suddenly we saw the wounded man on the street signaling to us that he needed help. He suffered penetrating and bleeding injuries to his body."

MDA paramedic Rami Butros

"We immediately sent a report to the center to launch an intensive care unit and began life-saving medical treatment that included stopping bleeding, bandages and providing fluids. We transferred him to an intensive care unit and he was taken to the hospital for further medical treatment," Butros added.

Devoria attack

Earlier on Saturday, at 12:48 p.m., a report was received at MDA's 101 hotline in the Gilboa area about a wounded man from a violent incident between Devoria and the village of Shibli. according to police, the man was shot several times in a suspected conflict between criminals.

About an hour after the shooting, police arrested a 71-year-old suspect, a resident of the village of Shibli, while in possession of a handgun.

3 murdered a day prior

These incidents follow three cases of suspected murder in northern Arab communities that occurred on Friday night in a span of less than 24 hours, despite police efforts to combat crime in Arab-Israeli communities during the last year.

A 56-year-old man, a resident of Maalot-Tarshiha, was shot dead on Friday evening in the Galilee town of Rama. MDA medics and paramedics who were called to the scene performed resuscitation operations but were eventually forced to determine his death.

Earlier on Friday, a 30-year-old man, a resident of Arara identified as Rajab Abu Hamad, was shot in Lod.

On Friday, Fathi Shahin, a 32-year-old resident of Tamra, in Zarzir, was shot dead. The background to the incident is also most likely a conflict between criminals. According to police reports, the victim himself was also known to the police before the incident.



Tags Israel police murder Arab Israeli north Attack arabs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

10-year-old rape victim denied abortion in Ohio

A protester holds a sign during nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, at Duncan Plaza in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, May 14, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Shabat Times
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by