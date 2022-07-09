After deadly night, 2 more men critically injured in Israel's north

Two serious incidents of violence occurred in the north of Israel within a span of two hours on Saturday afternoon.

Magen David Adom teams in the north were present on the scene of both incidents. Early on Saturday afternoon, a 50-year-old man was found in Tiberias with stab wounds across multiple parts of his body and was taken to Poria Hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after, between the villages of Dvoria and Shibli in the Lower Galilee, a 21-year-old man was seriously injured by gunfire, and a 71-year-old suspect has been arrested.

var _isHostNameDev_body1 = window.location.hostname == "devdesktopcore.jpost.com";var _isHostNameStg_body1 = window.location.hostname == "stgdesktopcore.jpost.com";if(_isHostNameDev_body1 || _isHostNameStg_body1){console.log("Body1. HostName isDev or isStg");if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}}else{console.log("Body1. Production");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b'}).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY. CatId is:"+catID);var _isHostNameDev_body2 = window.location.hostname == "devdesktopcore.jpost.com";var _isHostNameStg_body2 = window.location.hostname == "stgdesktopcore.jpost.com";if(_isHostNameDev_body2 || _isHostNameStg_body2){console.log("Body2. HostName isDev or isStg");if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }}else{console.log("Body2. Production");if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }}

These events follow a chain of three murders that happened on Friday, despite police attempts in the last year to combat criminal activity in Arab-Israeli communities

Tiberias attack

A 50-year-old man was seriously injured in a violent incident in Tiberias on Saturday, MDA medics found him with stab wounds and bruised all over his body and evacuated him to Poria Hospital after administering initial medical aid.

At 2:02 p.m., a report was received at MDA's 101 hotline in the Jordan area about a wounded man from a violent incident on Shimon Dahan Street in Tiberias, police are considering this incident to be a conflict between criminals.

“We were traveling with the ambulance when suddenly we saw the wounded man on the street signaling to us that he needed help. He suffered penetrating and bleeding injuries to his body," MDA paramedic Rami Butros said.

“We were traveling with the ambulance when suddenly we saw the wounded man on the street signaling to us that he needed help. He suffered penetrating and bleeding injuries to his body." MDA paramedic Rami Butros

"We immediately sent a report to the center to launch an intensive care unit and began life-saving medical treatment that included stopping bleeding, bandages and providing fluids. We transferred him to an intensive care unit and he was taken to the hospital for further medical treatment," Butros added.

Devoria attack

Earlier on Saturday, at 12:48 p.m., a report was received at MDA's 101 hotline in the Gilboa area about a wounded man from a violent incident between Devoria and the village of Shibli. according to police, the man was shot several times in a suspected conflict between criminals.

About an hour after the shooting, police arrested a 71-year-old suspect, a resident of the village of Shibli, while in possession of a handgun.

3 murdered a day prior

These incidents follow three cases of suspected murder in northern Arab communities that occurred on Friday night in a span of less than 24 hours, despite police efforts to combat crime in Arab-Israeli communities during the last year.

A 56-year-old man, a resident of Maalot-Tarshiha, was shot dead on Friday evening in the Galilee town of Rama. MDA medics and paramedics who were called to the scene performed resuscitation operations but were eventually forced to determine his death.

Earlier on Friday, a 30-year-old man, a resident of Arara identified as Rajab Abu Hamad, was shot in Lod.

On Friday, Fathi Shahin, a 32-year-old resident of Tamra, in Zarzir, was shot dead. The background to the incident is also most likely a conflict between criminals. According to police reports, the victim himself was also known to the police before the incident.