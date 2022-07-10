The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel's one millionth tourist for 2022 arrives in Ben-Gurion Airport

Based on the recovery trend in incoming tourism,  it is expected that up to 2 million tourists will arrive in Israel by the end of 2022.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JULY 10, 2022 16:05

Updated: JULY 10, 2022 16:07
Travellers at the departure halls of Ben Gurion International Airport ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 14, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Travellers at the departure halls of Ben Gurion International Airport ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 14, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Only about four months since coronavirus restrictions limiting entry into Israel were lifted on March 1, Israel’s one-millionth tourist for 2022 arrived in Ben Gurion airport today, where she was greeted by Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov and Tourism Ministry representatives.

The honorable tourist in question is Belinda Desoyo Lee Marcelo, a 53-year-old woman who hails from the United Arab Emirates. Marcelo is notably different than what Razvozov expected earlier this year as tourist #1,000,000: “At first, we thought and hoped that the President of the United States Joe Biden would be the millionth tourist to arrive in Israel in 2022, but once again, we have beaten the forecast,” he said. 

“Last year, our skies were closed, there were corona restrictions in place with new variants emerging, and serious concerns about incoming tourism,” Razvozov continued. “Despite the situation,  we did not give up, at any stage. We worked hard to open up the industry and we brought the tourism industry back to life in spite of the challenges.”

Indeed, tourism does seem to be regaining its stride in Israel, a country that benefits very strongly from a steady income of sightseers. According to the Tourism Ministry, statistics put Israel’s tourism at 244,500 tourist entries in June 2022, just 33% less than the record set in June 2019.

"We brought the tourism industry back to life in spite of the challenges.”

Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov

Based on the recovery trend in incoming tourism,  it is expected that up to 2 million tourists will arrive in Israel by the end of 2022 (it is yet unknown exactly what number tourist President Joe Biden will be during his upcoming visit to Israel, but surely the ministry is hoping for another fun number such as 1,111,111 or 1,234,567).

Travelers at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on March 02, 2022. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)Travelers at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on March 02, 2022. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

“In contrast to all the pessimistic forecasts, we can see today that tourism has returned to Israel.  A million tourists inject money into the Israeli economy, create job opportunities throughout the country and provide a livelihood for whole families. Now we look forward to the objective I have set for the industry: 10 million tourists in 2030."

Last month, the Tourism Ministry announced that it is launching an initiative to develop the country’s tourism infrastructure with an expected budget of NIS 300 million. inviting local authorities and public bodies to submit requests for assistance with projects that will significantly contribute to tourism, both incoming and domestic.

“I invite local authorities and public bodies to submit requests for assistance with projects that will make a real difference, projects that will make a significant contribution to incoming tourism and domestic tourism,” said the initiative’s manager, Tourism Ministry Director-General Dani Shahar.

The ministry hopes that the initiative will result in a stronger Israeli economy, which will in turn lower the cost of living and reduced vacation costs for Israelis. Said Razvozov, “Taking a vacation is not only for the rich.”



