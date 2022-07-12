Fewer Israelis confident in Biden than Trump on global affairs - poll

Most Israelis are confident in US President Joe Biden on world affairs, but fewer than those that said the same of former president Donald Trump in 2019, a poll by Pew Research found.

Of the Israelis surveyed, 61 percent said they have confidence in Biden to do the right thing regarding world affairs, while 71% were confident in Trump three years ago. They are also less likely to describe Biden as a “strong leader” or “charismatic,” but were equally likely to call the presidents “well-qualified” and “caring about ordinary people.”

Twice as many Israelis (42%) viewed Trump as dangerous as see Biden that way now (21%).

Israelis' views on Biden

In a separate poll, the Israel Democracy Institute found that most Israelis (54%) do not trust Biden to take Israel’s interests into account in shaping relations between Israel and the US, while 37% trust him. The majority of voters for left-wing and centrist parties do trust Biden, while the group that least trusts him are voters for haredi parties.

Jewish Israelis are nearly twice as likely as Arab-Israelis to have confidence in Biden, according to Pew, with 65% and 34% saying so, respectively. Secular Jewish Israelis are about 80% likely to be confident in Biden, compared to 58% who are religiously traditional and 50% of haredim and other Orthodox Jewish Israelis.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

About a third of Israelis (31%) think Biden favors Israelis too much, while 26% say he favors the Palestinians and 34% say he is balanced.

What do Israelis and Americans think of one another?

The vast majority of Israelis (89%) and Americans (74%) think that the relations between the countries are in good shape. Nearly as many Israelis (83%) have a positive view of the US, but only a little over half (55%) of Americans say the same about Israel.

About 70% of Republicans and independents leaning Republican have positive views of Israel, as opposed to 44% of Democrats and independents leaning Democrat.

Most (56%) American adults under 30 have an unfavorable view of Israel, while 69% of Americans 65 and older have a positive view of Israel.

About half of Israelis saw economic and cultural boycotts of Israel as a major threat, while 36% saw it as a minor threat. More Israelis view infectious diseases and foreign cyberattacks as major threats.

Only 3% of Americans have heard “a lot” about BDS, and 15% have heard “some,” while 31% have not heard much and 53% have not heard anything.

Polling Israelis on Biden

The Pew poll was conducted on March 16-May 1, 2022, before the governing coalition collapsed and Yair Lapid took over as prime minister.

The Israel Democracy Institute found that the vast majority (82%) of Jewish Israelis and a smaller majority (64%) of Israeli Arabs do not think that the Biden administration will bring about a breakthrough with the Palestinians.

Israelis are evenly divided, with 44% on each side, as to whether Biden’s visit will lead to a breakthrough with Saudi Arabia.

Three-fourths of Israelis do not trust the Biden administration to take Israel’s interests into account in negotiations with Iran over the nuclear deal.

The IDI poll was conducted on June 5-7 among 606 Israeli adults, with a margin of error of 4.06%.