Israel gains first Hope Spot - marine conservation site - by Tel Aviv

Despite the deep sea being believed to be entirely untouched and unexplored, Israel is making moves to protect that water.

The Palmahim Slide is a section of deep-sea waters off the coast of Tel Aviv. Approximately 35 kilometers out, with depths between 400-1200 meters deep. Located in Israel's Mediterranean exclusive economic zone, the area features narrow and steep ridges on the continental shelf.

The area has biodiversity never seen in the southeastern areas of the Mediterranean sea before and is home to endangered species of coral and sharks.

The deep waters are also home to reproduction for both Bluefin tuna and Blackmouth catsharks. Other species, including some endangered, were spotted during a survey in 2010.

"I really support the efforts of the champions there and the policymakers in Israel to follow in the footsteps of the Hope Spot's launch and to declare the Palmahim Slide as a no-take give back marine reserve." Dr. Sylia Earle

Protect the area

Ecologists from organizations like the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel (SPNI) and the Israeli Nature and Parks Authority believe the area needs to be protected. They submitted a request for the area to become a reserve, along with a plan for it.

Marine wildlife at the Palmahim Slide. (credit: University of Haifa and Israel Oceanographic and Limnological Research)

On June 8, 2022, World Oceans Day, a draft of the proposal was submitted.

However, the area was recently promised to the Israeli Energy Ministry for the purpose of gas exploration. SPNI is currently negotiating and working with the ministry to ensure that there is only sustainable work done in the area. The habitat is sensitive, and oil and gas exploration risks the delicate structures.

Mission Blue, an internationally known marine conservation nonprofit has officially declared the area as a "Hope Spot;" an area of ocean with designated protection under Mission Blue. Their hope is that Israel will give the area protection, and instill rules that do not allow anyone to harm it, and only help improve it.

Founder Dr. Sylia Earle spoke out in support of the proposal: "I really support the efforts of the champions there and the policymakers in Israel to follow in the footsteps of the Hope Spot's launch and to declare the Palmahim Slide as a no-take give back marine reserve."

Earle urges there to also be an area of buffer, recommending that the protected area begins 25 kilometers off the coast.She urges against any fossil fuel extraction. "I'm hopeful that the ministers of environment, justice, interior and agriculture of Israel will lead the way for genuine protection of this wonderful, irreplaceable Hope Spot."