Israel, Kazakhstan host meeting on trade and economic cooperation

Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov met with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov on Tuesday in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan in what was the 9th rendition of the Israel-Kazakhstan Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation meeting.

Razvosov and the Israeli delegation discussed – among other economic cooperation opportunities – the possibility of importing wheat and flour to Israel, as well as the prospect of establishing direct flights between the two countries.

The commission, which was led by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, included participants from the ministries of Agriculture, Energy, Trade and Industry, Health and other pertinent departments of Israel’s government. Razvozov and the Israeli delegation met with Kazakh counterparts Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, the Minister of Culture and Sports, the Minister of Agriculture, and several others.

The participants emphasized the importance of advancing existing plans in different fields as well as developing joint ventures in multiple economic sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy, cyber security and health. The committee work will create business opportunities for Israeli companies and will be a platform for cooperation.

Kazakhstan Prime Minister Bakhyt Sultanov the 9th meeting of the Israel-Kazakhstan Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation took place earlier today (Tuesday, July 12th, 2022) in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. (credit: Courtesy)

“The 9th meeting of the Joint Commission enables the two governments to advance issues of mutual interest and push forward practices set to expand trade and cooperation between Israel and Kazakhstan,” Razvozov declared.

“An important partner”

This year Israel will mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations with Kazakhstan – a relationship of increased importance amid the Russia-Ukraine War and the subsequent global food and energy crises, as Kazakhstan is among the 10 largest wheat exporters in the world and the second largest oil supplier to the State of Israel.

"Kazakhstan is a true friend and an important partner of Israel in Central Asia. I believe that there is a big potential for expanding our economic cooperation. As a co-chair of the committee I intend to further promote our bilateral relations," said Razvozov, who concluded the meeting by extending an invitation to Kazhakstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Israel.