King David Hotel gets back to normal (almost)

At noon last Tuesday, more than 24 hours ahead of the arrival of US President Joe Biden, the last regular paying guest left the iconic King David Hotel, and on Friday at 5 p.m. the first post-Biden guests checked into the King David.

Up till 3 p.m. the King David was still a sterile zone, the hotel's General Manager Tamir Kobrin told The Jerusalem Post.

That's what happens when an American President comes to town. He, and his entourage, whose numbers are usually far in excess of the number of hotel rooms, take over the whole hotel, and anyone else with reservations in the hotel is transferred to another luxury hotel in the area.

In Jerusalem, the Dan Hotel chain has two other hotels within easy walking distance of the King David, plus another hotel, further out on Mount Scopus. In addition, the overflow of the POTUS entourage may be transferred to another nearby hotel, which is not part of the Dan chain, as happened on this occasion with the honors going to the Jerusalem Waldorf Astoria, which also featured in the operational work related to the President's itinerary.

Even though the Biden team checked out on Friday, there is still much to do in the way of dismantling offices and equipment before the hotel returns to its normal functions.

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sign a security pledge at Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem, Israel July 14, 2022 (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

Jerusalem-born Kobrin, who took up his current position two and a half years ago, was not the least bit overwhelmed or flustered when informed that he would be hosting the President of the United States. Although it was his first time doing so in Israel, he had previously done so in hotels that he managed in India, New York and Hong Kong.

But when interviewed on Friday, he said that in Israel it had been "a completely different ball game" because so much is attached to the security issue in Israel.

In the other hotels which he had managed, there had been no evacuation of regular guests., but in Israel, the security details of a visiting head of state or government are handled by the Israel Security Agency in collaboration with security agents from the visitor's country.

The ISA or Shabak as it is known in Hebrew, is extremely risk-conscious and takes every possible precaution to avoid security infringements. Staff as the hotel which is reputed to be the safest in Israel, worked in close cooperation with both Israeli and American security agents.

Biden's stay in Jerusalem's hotels

Kobrin refused to discuss any special requests made by Biden's people on behalf of the president, other than to say that Biden's personal butler had come to Israel ahead of him to check out that certain food items which are included in the president's meals at the White House, are readily available in Israel. Not all of them were, but the King David managed to procure them. Kobrin declined to say what they were, other than to state that Biden ate dishes that he likes and is used to, with the only difference being that they were kosher. All his meals were prepared by his butler with the help of King David kitchen staff, and he ate them in his suite.

Even when Biden was at the Waldorf, the meals for him and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were prepared by the White House butler and sent down the street and across the road to the Waldorf, regardless of the fact that Waldorf Executive Chef Itzik Barak Mizrachi may have labored long and hard to produce something special. But there were plenty of other high-level Americans who sampled his culinary art.

Asked whether he had gotten any sleep during the Biden visit, Kobrin laughed and said that he had slept very well. The King David hosts most presidents, prime ministers, chancellors, foreign ministers and defense ministers who come to Israel, so the hotel's staff are experienced and know exactly what to do. "We have Staff who were here during the visit by President Sadat of Egypt," said Kobrin.

While security is tight for every visiting world leader, every country has its unique rules about security, said Kobrin, intimating that there is no uniformity when it comes to ensuring the safety of high-level officials.

He is not expecting any visits from foreign heads of government over the next three months, because it's rare for a prime minister to pay an official visit to a country whose government is in transition. Then again, Israel is a country in which exceptions are the norm, so Prime Minister Yair Lapid may decide between now and November 1, to invite some of his fellow prime ministers to come and see how Israelis conduct their election campaigns.