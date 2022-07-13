The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Robert Shwartzman flies the flag for Israel at Ferrari F1 test

Shwartzman "wore the colors" of Israel for the first time as he completed 681km around the Mugello circuit in central Italy.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 13, 2022 22:16
Formula One driver Giancarlo Fisichella drives a Ferrari F60 as the Tower of David in Jerusalem's Old City is seen in the background during an road show in Jerusalem June 13, 2013 (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
Formula One driver Giancarlo Fisichella drives a Ferrari F60 as the Tower of David in Jerusalem's Old City is seen in the background during an road show in Jerusalem June 13, 2013
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)

Ferrari test driver Robert Shwartzman represented Israel as he tried out last year's Formula One car ahead of two Friday practice sessions at Grands Prix later in the season.

The 22-year-old, who was born near Tel Aviv and has dual nationality, raced as a Russian last season in Formula Two where he finished runner-up to Australian Oscar Piastri.

Russian drivers must now compete as neutrals and sign a commitment not to express support for the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Ferrari said in a statement that Shwartzman "wore the colors" of Israel for the first time as he completed 681km around the Mugello circuit in central Italy.

It was the second time he had driven an F1 car this year, after a session in the 2018 SF71H at Ferrari's Fiorano circuit in January, and eighth of his career.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in action on July 10, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/FLORION GOGA) Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in action on July 10, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/FLORION GOGA)

"Today was very useful for Robert as he is due to drive in at least two free practice sessions at Formula One world championship events this season," said Ferrari.

All teams must run a young driver in two Friday practice sessions this season under a new rule to provide more experience.

Ferrari did not say whether Shwartzman would do the practice sessions with them or another team that uses its engines such as US-owned Haas.



