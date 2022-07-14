About 1,300 members of the American delegation to Maccabiah were hosted in Kfar Maccabiah about two weeks before the opening of the games.

Dror Morad, CEO of Kfar Maccabiah: "The hotel and the entire complex of Kfar Maccabiah were organized with special logistics during this period to provide all the hospitality and sports services to the largest delegation that came from abroad to Maccabiah."

Members of the American delegation enjoyed dozens of facilities and sports fields in Kfar Maccabiah for training ahead of the games.

1,300 US Maccabiah members pampered at Kfar Maccabiah. (credit: KFAR MACCABIAH)

Morad adds: "In recent years, Kfar Maccabiah has become the leading hotel, hospitality and training center in Israel in the field of sports."

Kfar Maccabiah covers an area of about 80 dunams and in recent years has invested heavily in building high capabilities for hosting sports teams of international standards, building a customized menu for athletes, setting up interactive briefing rooms and setting up sports facilities at an international level.