Legislative committee approves bill for gender salary equality

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation approved on Sunday a bill presented by MK Eti Atia from Likud, that will help to equalize the salary of men and women in Israel, according to a press release by the Women's International Zionist Organization (WIZO.)According to the bill, employers who employ over 100 workers will be forced by law to publish an annual report detailing the differences in salary between women and men in the organization. The ultimate purpose will be creating a mechanism of improving and equalizing the salaries of men and women in the Israeli market. Equal pay is a heated topic that has been widely discussed in Israel as well as in other OECD countries for many years. As for 2019, the situation in Israel is relatively poor compared to other OECD countries, as its placed fourth from the end, with an average of a 32% gap between the amount that men and women get paid. While there is a law in Israel that requires equal gender pay from 1964 (re-drafted in 1996,) it is widely ignored and considered by many insignificant, as most women in Israel don't use it for demanding their rights. The biggest problem in the original law is that it requires active actions on behalf of the employee, during her time of employment, and while putting her through a long and complex process that may harm her in other ways. According to the press release by WIZO, the organization that drafted the new bill, the publication of this information will help inspect employers who don't pay equally, while being public information available to potential costumers and potential employees. "Women in Israel have the right for equal salary [...] I have no doubt that the transparency achieved in publishing the salary of employees [...] will force organizations to equalize the salaries of women and men and to end the harsh discrimination," MK Atia said. Atia explained during the preliminary discussions in the legislative committee that the budget cost for the proposed bill is not so high when considering that large enterprises, which the bill targets, already produce annual salary reports, meaning they already have the information. The important aspect added by the bill is the employer's obligation to add a reference to the employees gender in relation to their salary, which requires minimal effort and resources, MK Atia explained. It should be mentioned that today, if a woman demands to equalize her salary to that of other employees in her working place, she has to ask her employer to receive data on other employees' salaries and then to submit a claim at the labor court, a process that may take a few months. Wizo Chairperson Ora Korazim expressed her gratitude, saying that "this is a major milestone in the just struggle for reducing gender gaps in the labor market and for advancing equality in all fields of life."