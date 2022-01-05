Gal Gadot admits her 'Imagine' celebrity cover video 'was in poor taste'

Israeli actress Gal Gadot has admitted that her "Imagine" video that she posted at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic was in "poor taste" in a Tuesday interview with InStyle , realizing that it may have not been her best idea.

"The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came to the US in the same way. I was seeing where everything was headed," she said. "But it was premature. It wasn't the right timing, and it wasn't the right thing."

The Wonder Woman actress posted the video nearly two years ago with other notable celebrities singing as a response to the first major lockdown of the pandemic, which drew widespread media criticism and backlash, with many calling the video insensitive and "tone-deaf." The video included Jewish celebrities like Natalie Portman and Sarah Silverman, as well as her Wonder Woman cast members Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig. She told InStyle that she wanted to have several people involved with the video.

As the magazine's February 2022 cover girl, Gadot , 36, also spoke of numerous subjects with the magazine, which included her IDF service, problems with the English language, Miss Universe, and filming a movie while being pregnant.

Last October, Gadot began singing "Imagine" as a form of self-mockery upon accepting her award at Elle‘s 2021 Women in Hollywood event, according to The Hollywood Reporter

One year prior, Gadot said in an interview with Variety in response to critics of her "Imagine" cover video that she had "nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place... Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed." She told her followers that she was also "feeling a bit philosophical" while in quarantine.

The original video had the celebrities sing one line each of the famous John Lennon song in a three-minute clip, which Gadot later posted on her Instagram account that can be seen below:

Actor Jamie Dornan said that Gadot was "trying to do a good thing," People magazine reported back in 2020.

Gadot will also appear in Kenneth Branagh's upcoming film Death on the Nile, a sequel to Murder on the Orient Express that came out in 2017. Both films are based on mystery novels by Agatha Christie.