58% of Israelis would enjoy post-workout sex - survey

A recent survey conducted by OkCupid, one of Israel's most popular dating apps, shows that most Israeli singles work out regularly and that 58% of them would enjoy having some fun in the bedroom after a long workout, whereas 38% say they would rather do it after a shower.

Men appear to be more open to the idea, as 65% were in favor compared to just 46% of women.

OkCupid, an app whose algorithm matches users together based on their preferences, beliefs and interests, is available in over 110 countries and is the most used dating app in Israel. In order to match compatible people, the app launched a campaign in 2020 called " Ask Yourself ," which will highlight important dating issues for Israelis.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Other surveys the app conducted revealed the following:

97% of Israelis say that taking care of their bodies is important

90% would enjoy working out with a romantic partner

Half of the users say that it's important that their partner also works out

A couple relax at a branch of Aroma in Tel Aviv, one of Israel’s most successful coffee chains (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Additionally, they found that among Israelis:

17% workout almost every day

36% workout 3-4 times per week

25% workout once or twice a week

Only 23% say they do not exercise regularly

Running is the favorite form of exercise for 15% of Israelis, according to the survey, while more than half say they only "enjoy it sometimes."

Additional surveys showed the following results:

53% of Israelis are open to hiking as a first date

20% are open to pole dancing with their partner

Men are most interested in boxing, whereas women are most interested in dancing

33% say they would enjoy something athletic on a first date, while 37% were opposed, more of them likely being women.

A little more than half do not follow sports, with women being far less likely to show interest

OkCupid also reported a few months ago that more than half of Israeli users find that serving in the IDF is "sexually attractive," with women being more likely to be attracted to IDF combat soldiers than men.

Michael Starr and Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.