The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

58% of Israelis would enjoy post-workout sex - survey

OkCupid, an app whose algorithm matches users together based on their preferences, beliefs and interests, also conducted other surveys regarding exercise.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: JANUARY 13, 2022 13:46

Updated: JANUARY 13, 2022 13:59
online dating (photo credit: REUTERS)
online dating
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A recent survey conducted by OkCupid, one of Israel's most popular dating apps, shows that most Israeli singles work out regularly and that 58% of them would enjoy having some fun in the bedroom after a long workout, whereas 38% say they would rather do it after a shower.
Men appear to be more open to the idea, as 65% were in favor compared to just 46% of women.
OkCupid, an app whose algorithm matches users together based on their preferences, beliefs and interests, is available in over 110 countries and is the most used dating app in Israel. In order to match compatible people, the app launched a campaign in 2020 called "Ask Yourself," which will highlight important dating issues for Israelis.
Other surveys the app conducted revealed the following:
  • 97% of Israelis say that taking care of their bodies is important
  • 90% would enjoy working out with a romantic partner
  • Half of the users say that it's important that their partner also works out
A couple relax at a branch of Aroma in Tel Aviv, one of Israel’s most successful coffee chains (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)A couple relax at a branch of Aroma in Tel Aviv, one of Israel’s most successful coffee chains (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Additionally, they found that among Israelis:
  • 17% workout almost every day
  • 36% workout 3-4 times per week
  • 25% workout once or twice a week
  • Only 23% say they do not exercise regularly
Running is the favorite form of exercise for 15% of Israelis, according to the survey, while more than half say they only "enjoy it sometimes."
Additional surveys showed the following results:
  • 53% of Israelis are open to hiking as a first date
  • 20% are open to pole dancing with their partner
  • Men are most interested in boxing, whereas women are most interested in dancing
  • 33% say they would enjoy something athletic on a first date, while 37% were opposed, more of them likely being women. 
  • A little more than half do not follow sports, with women being far less likely to show interest
OkCupid also reported a few months ago that more than half of Israeli users find that serving in the IDF is "sexually attractive," with women being more likely to be attracted to IDF combat soldiers than men.
Michael Starr and Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.


Tags dating in israel survey Sexuality exercise
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Court ruling giving police access to phone data sets dangerous precedent - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

It's great that Israelis aren't politically correct - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin

Is there no solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? - Opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow

How to navigate the COVID-19 'jungle' - opinion

 By YUVAL CHERLOW
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
4

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by