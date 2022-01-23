Musician Danny Litani says goodbye to the stage for complex operation

Singer Danny Litani is making a number of farewell appearances from the stage this week, ahead of a surgery that he is expected to undergo soon due to the hearing problems he suffers from.

Born in Haifa, Litani has a music career that has spanned more than five decades.

"There is definitely a situation where I will not be able to perform anymore. One of the situations is that I will finish it all, and a year later I'll be fine, but I will lag behind," he told 103FM.

Litani was later asked how his last performance was, and whether he could hear himself on stage: "Sometimes the tone escapes me, I don't hear the tone I am singing in. I have better days of hearing and a little less good days."

"I was for years under speakers and music, probably some people are more sensitive to it. My hearing started to go down 15 years ago. It went down slowly until it got to a point where I really couldn't take it any longer," when asked about the source of his hearing problem.

Guitar illustrative (credit: NEEDPIX.COM)

At the end of the interview, Litani promoted the following performances in his farewell tour. "There are more performances, next Thursday, Saturday and Saturday after. There will also be another show on the 5th of February."