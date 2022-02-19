The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Leader of pro-Israel student group running for Congress in Nevada

David Brog, leader of the Maccabee Task force and longtime protege of the Adelsons, is running for Congress in Nevada.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2022 04:18
CUFI executive director, David Brog, speaking at the group's Israel Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., July 13-14, 2015. (photo credit: COURTESY CUFI)
CUFI executive director, David Brog, speaking at the group's Israel Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., July 13-14, 2015.
(photo credit: COURTESY CUFI)

David Brog, who leads the Maccabee Task Force, a group that cultivates pro-Israel students on campus, and a longtime protege of the Adelsons, the Las Vegas-based Republican Jewish kingmaker couple, is running for Congress in Nevada.

The late Sheldon Adelson and his widow Miriam launched the Maccabee Task Force in 2015. Before entering the Adelsons’ orbit, Brog, who is Jewish, helped found Christians United for Israel, a powerhouse pro-Israel evangelical group. Miriam Adelson remains an important Republican influence in the state and nationwide.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, which Miriam Adelson owns, reported on Thursday that Brog entered the GOP primary to try to unseat incumbent Democrat Dina Titus.

Miriam Adelson pictured next to her late husband Sheldon Adelson (credit: FLASH90) Miriam Adelson pictured next to her late husband Sheldon Adelson (credit: FLASH90)

Titus was seen as being in a safe seat until a recent redistricting. It’s not clear yet whether the district’s new borders will adversely affect the wide margins she has enjoyed until now.
 



