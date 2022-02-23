Sharon Stone partners with ex- ‘Jerusalem Post’ editor for new film

Actress Sharon Stone has optioned the rights to Lisa Barr’s upcoming novel Woman on Fire, inking a deal to produce and star in a film adaptation, Deadline reported.

Barr, who in the 1990s edited In Jerusalem, the local supplement of The Jerusalem Post, has written two previous novels, The Unbreakables and Fugitive Colors.

She is also the creator and editor of the popular parenting blog, GIRLilla Warfare: A Mom’s Guide to Surviving the Suburban Jungle.

According to Deadline, the novel, set for release via HarperCollins Publishers on March 1, focuses on a savvy, young journalist who becomes entangled in a major international art scandal centered around a Nazi-looted masterpiece, and must contemplate whether finding the painting and exposing its dark history is worth her life.