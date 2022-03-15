YU'S Ryan Turell to try and become the first orthodox Jew in the NBA

Ryan Turell, star basketball player for the Yeshiva University (YU) Maccabees, announced Tuesday that he will enter the 2022 NBA Draft and forgo his final year of college.

Turell a religious orthodox Jew originally from Los Angeles, California, plays the guard position for the Maccabees is easily recognized on the court due to the blue yarmulka he wears.

Turell is the top scorer on the team averaging 27.1 points in just 31.5 minutes of play. Turell is shooting an amazing 46% from the three. The Maccabees have had an incredible season with a 50 win streak that spanned from November 2019 to December 2021.

"With gratitude to God and immense thanks to my family," Turell opened his Draft announcement post on Instagram.

"I need all your support as I once again embark on what some thought impossible, to see a yarmulke-wearing orthodox Jew succeed in the NBA," he added.

Basketball (credit: REUTERS)